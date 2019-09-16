Deutsche Bundesbank : Announcement of auction - Reopening of Federal Treasury notes

Press release

Announcement of auction

Reopening of Federal Treasury notes

As already announced in the issuance calendar for the third quarter of 2019, the Federal Government will reopen the

0 % Federal Treasury notes of 2019 third issue (2021) due on 10 September 2021

issued on 27 August 2019 - ISIN DE0001104776

by auction on 24 September 2019. An increase of € 4 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and retention quote). The current volume amounts to € 5 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.

Time schedule of the auction procedure: