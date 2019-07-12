Deutsche Bundesbank : Auction announcement - Reopening Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen – “Bubills”)

Press release
Frankfurt am Main 12 July 2019 Page 1 of 1
Auction announcement
Reopening Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")
As already announced in the issuance calendar for the third quarter of 2019, the Federal Government will reopen once again the
Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")
April 2019 issue / maturity 6 months
issued on 8 April 2019, due on 16 October 2019 residual maturity 3 months (84 interest days) ISIN DE0001137792
on 22 July 2019, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 2 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and retention quote). The current volume amounts to € 5 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.
Time schedule of the auction procedure:
|
Date of invitation to bid:
|
Friday, 19 July 2019
|
Bidding period:
|
Monday, 22 July 2019,
|
|
from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time
|
Value date:
|
Wednesday, 24 July 2019
Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department
Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de
Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.