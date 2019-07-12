Log in
Deutsche Bundesbank : Auction announcement - Reopening Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen – "Bubills")

07/12/2019 | 05:45am EDT

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 12 July 2019 Page 1 of 1

Auction announcement

Reopening Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")

As already announced in the issuance calendar for the third quarter of 2019, the Federal Government will reopen once again the

Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")

April 2019 issue / maturity 6 months

issued on 8 April 2019, due on 16 October 2019 residual maturity 3 months (84 interest days) ISIN DE0001137792

on 22 July 2019, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 2 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and retention quote). The current volume amounts to € 5 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid:

Friday, 19 July 2019

Bidding period:

Monday, 22 July 2019,

from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

Value date:

Wednesday, 24 July 2019

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 09:44:02 UTC
