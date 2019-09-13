Deutsche Bundesbank : Auction announcement Reopening Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen – “Bubills”)

Press release

Auction announcement

Reopening Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")

As already announced in the issuance calendar for the third quarter of 2019, the Federal Government will reopen once again the

Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")

June 2019 issue / maturity 6 months

issued on 17 June 2019, due on 11 December 2019 residual maturity 3 months (77 interest days)

ISIN DE0001137800

on 23 September 2019, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 2 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and retention quote). The current volume amounts to € 5 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.

Time schedule of the auction procedure: