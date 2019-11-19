Deutsche Bundesbank : Auction announcement - Reopening of five-year Federal notes (Bundesobligationen – “Bobls”) series 180 by auction

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 19 November 2019 Page 1 of 1

Auction announcement

Reopening of five-year Federal notes (Bundesobligationen - "Bobls") series 180 by auction

As already announced in the issue calendar for the fourth quarter of 2019, the Federal Government will reopen once again the

0 % five-year Federal notes series 180 of 2019 (2024)

due on 18 October 2024 ISIN DE0001141802

on 27 November 2019, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 3 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and retention quote). The current volume of this series amounts to € 17 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid: Tuesday, 26 November 2019

Bidding period: Wednesday, 27 November 2019,

from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time