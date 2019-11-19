Deutsche Bundesbank : Auction announcement - Reopening of five-year Federal notes (Bundesobligationen – “Bobls”) series 180 by auction

Log in
11/19/2019 | 05:45am EST

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 19 November 2019 Page 1 of 1

Auction announcement

Reopening of five-year Federal notes (Bundesobligationen - "Bobls") series 180 by auction

As already announced in the issue calendar for the fourth quarter of 2019, the Federal Government will reopen once again the

0 % five-year Federal notes series 180 of 2019 (2024)

due on 18 October 2024 ISIN DE0001141802

on 27 November 2019, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 3 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and retention quote). The current volume of this series amounts to € 17 billion. Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Date of invitation to bid: Tuesday, 26 November 2019

Bidding period: Wednesday, 27 November 2019,

from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

Inclusion in stock

exchange trading:

Wednesday, 27 November 2019

Value date:

Friday, 29 November 2019

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 10:44:06 UTC
