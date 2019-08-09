Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Deutsche Bundesbank : Invitation to bid - Treasury discount paper (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen – “Bubills”) of the Federal Republic of Germany

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 05:56am EDT

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 9 August 2019 Page 1 of 1

Invitation to bid

Treasury discount paper (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills") of the Federal Republic of Germany

For the account of the Federal Government, the German Finance Agency, through Deutsche Bundesbank, offers for sale by auction:

Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen - "Bubills")

August 2019 issue / maturity 6 months due on 12 February 2020

ISIN DE0001137818

envisaged issue volume (auction allotment and retention quote): € 3 billion

Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid. Bids must be for a par value of not less than € 1 million or an integral multiple thereof. The price bids must be expressed as full 0.00005 percentage points. It is possible to make non-competitive bids and to submit several bids at different prices. No yield bids will be considered. The bids accepted by the issuer will be allotted at the price specified in the bid. Non-competitive bids are filled at the weighted average price of the price bids accepted. The right to scale down bids is reserved.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Bidding period:

Monday, 12 August 2019, from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time

Value date:

Wednesday, 14 August 2019

Settlement:

delivery versus payment-settlement in the night-time processing of Clearstream

Banking AG Frankfurt, beginning on the eve of the value date

In addition, the Auction rules, the Special terms and conditions of the Deutsche Bundesbank for auctions of Federal securities using the Bund Bidding System (BBS) and the Issue terms for Federal securities shall apply.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 09:55:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:07aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall on fresh trade jitters; Indonesia ticks up
RE
06:06aNEW ETCS FROM BNP PARIBAS ON XETRA : Currency Hedged Energy Commodities and Industrial Metals
PU
06:06aSTATISTICS PORTUGAL : As exportações e as importações diminuíram 8,3% e 4,1%, respetivamente, em termos nominais
PU
06:02aApple supplier Japan Display's net worth negative after tenth quarterly loss
RE
06:02aBREXIT HAZARD WARNING LIGHTS : UK economy contracts for first time since 2012
RE
05:56aBCSA BRITISH CONSTRUCTIONAL STEELWORK ASSOCIATIO : Calls for Government Review of Reverse Charge VAT Decision
PU
05:56aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Invitation to bid - Treasury discount paper (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen – “Bubills”) of the Federal Republic of Germany
PU
05:47aKenyan shilling firms against the dollar
RE
05:46aFundamentals of UK economy strong, Javid says after second-quarter contraction
RE
05:45aCollege Still Pays Off, but Not for Everyone
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
2THYSSENKRUPP AG : German Industrial Firm Thyssenkrupp Posts Loss, Cuts Outlook -- WSJ
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Malaysia files criminal charges against 17 Goldman Sachs executives
4INTERPUBLIC GROUP : New contract wins help WPP to improved second-quarter trading
5OESTERREICHISCHE POST AG : OESTERREICHISCHE POST : AUSTRIAN POST H1 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group