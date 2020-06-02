Deutsche Bundesbank : Invitation to bid by auction Reopening of five-year Federal notes (Bundesobligationen – “Bobls”) series 181

Press release

Frankfurt am Main

2 June 2020 Page 1 of 1

Invitation to bid by auction

Reopening of five-year Federal notes (Bundesobligationen - "Bobls") series 181

For the account of the Federal Government, the German Finance Agency through Deutsche Bundesbank will reopen once again the

0 % five-year Federal notes series 181 of 2020 (2025)

due on 11 April 2025

ISIN DE0001141810

on 3 June 2020, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 4 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and retention quote). The current volume of the five-year Federal notes amounts to € 16 billion.

Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid. Bids must be for a par value of not less than € 1 million or an integral multiple thereof. The price bids must be expressed in terms of full 0.01 percentage points. Non-competitive bids are possible. The bids accepted by the issuer will be allotted at the price specified in the bid. Non-competitive bids are filled at the weighted average price of the competitive bids accepted. The right to scale down bids is reserved.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Bidding period: Wednesday, 3 June 2020, from 8.00 a.m. until 11.30 a.m. Frankfurt time Inclusion in stock exchange trading: Wednesday, 3 June 2020 Value date: Friday, 5 June 2020 Settlement: delivery versus payment-settlement in the night-time processing of Clearstream Banking AG Frankfurt, beginning on the eve of the value date

In addition, the Auction rules, the Special terms and conditions of the Deutsche Bundesbank for auctions of Federal securities using the Bund Bidding System (BBS) and the Issue terms for Federal securities shall apply.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.