Deutsche Bundesbank : Invitation to bid by auction - Reopening of the 0.10 % inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2015

Invitation to bid by auction

Reopening of the 0.10 % inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2015 (2046)

As already announced the German Federal Government will reopen once again the

0.10 % inflation-linkedbond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2015 (2046) ISIN DE0001030575

on 10 September 2019, using an auction procedure. An increase of € 0.5 billion is envisaged for the issue (auction allotment and retention quote). The current issue volume amounts to € 8.35 billion.

Members of the Bund Issues Auction Group are entitled to bid. Bids must be for a par value of not less than € 1 million or an integral multiple thereof. The price bids must be expressed in terms of full 0.01 percentage points. Non-competitive bids are possible. The bids accepted by the issuer will be allotted at the price specified in the bid. Non-competitive bids are filled at the weighted average price of the competitive bids accepted. The right to scale down bids is reserved.

The auction allotments for inflation-linked Federal bonds will be included in the ranking list of the Bund Issues Auction Group. The weighting factors of inflation-linked Federal bonds thereby correspond to the weighting factors of the nominal interest-bearing Federal securities with the same maturity.