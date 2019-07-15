Deutsche Bundesbank : Invitation to bid for 6-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 15 July 2019 Page 1 of 2

Invitation to bid for 6-months Bills

of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)

As already announced the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is offering 6-monthsBills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) for sale by auction. An issue volume up to

EUR 2.5 billion is envisaged.

Members of the "ESM Market Group" are entitled to bid. Bids are to be transmitted electronically through the Deutsche Bundesbank's ESM Bidding System (EBS). The Deutsche Bundesbank acts in the name and for the account of the ESM, which is seller of the Bills. Bids must be for a par value of not less than EUR 1 million or an integral multiple thereof. The price bids must be expressed as full 0.00005 percentage points. It is possible to make non-competitive bids and to submit several bids at different prices. No yield bids will be considered. The bids accepted by the issuer will be allotted at the price specified in the bid. Non-competitive bids are filled at the weighted average price of the price bids accepted. The right to scale down bids is reserved.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Bidding period: Tuesday, 16 July 2019, from 8:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Frankfurt time Value date: Thursday, 18 July 2019 Settlement: Delivery versus payment-settlement in the night-time processing of Clearstream Banking AG Frankfurt, beginning on the eve of the value date.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.