Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Deutsche Bundesbank : Invitation to bid for 6-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 05:30am EST

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 18 November 2019 Page 1 of 2

Invitation to bid for 6-months Bills

of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)

As already announced the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is offering 6-monthsBills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) for sale by auction. An issue volume up to

EUR 2.5 billion is envisaged.

Members of the "ESM Market Group" are entitled to bid. Bids are to be transmitted electronically through the Deutsche Bundesbank's ESM Bidding System (EBS). The Deutsche Bundesbank acts in the name and for the account of the ESM, which is seller of the Bills. Bids must be for a par value of not less than EUR 1 million or an integral multiple thereof. The price bids must be expressed as full 0.00005 percentage points. It is possible to make non-competitive bids and to submit several bids at different prices. No yield bids will be considered. The bids accepted by the issuer will be allotted at the price specified in the bid. Non-competitive bids are filled at the weighted average price of the price bids accepted. The right to scale down bids is reserved.

Time schedule of the auction procedure:

Bidding period:

Tuesday, 19 November 2019,

from 8:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Frankfurt time

Value date:

Thursday, 21 November 2019

Settlement:

Delivery versus payment-settlement in the night-time

processing of Clearstream Banking AG Frankfurt, beginning

on the eve of the value date.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Frankfurt am Main 18 November 2019 Page 2 of 2

Characteristics of the new 6-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM):

Maturity:

21 May 2020 (182 interest days)

ISIN:

EU000A2SB893

Common Code:

208100661

Denomination:

0.01 Euro

Envisaged issue volume:

Up to EUR 2.5 billion

In addition, the Auction rules for the issue of Bonds and Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and the Special terms and conditions of the Deutsche Bundesbank for auctions of Bonds and Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) using the ESM Bidding System (EBS) shall apply. The Bills are issued under the ESM Debt Issuance Programme.

The ESM is exempt from Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments (MiFID II) and does not constitute a manufacturer under the product governance rules set out in EU Delegated Directive 2017/593. The ESM is therefore not subject to the responsibilities conferred on manufacturers therein.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 10:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:48aSoftBank to create $30 billion tech giant with Yahoo Japan, Line Corp merger
RE
05:45aIndonesia's revenue behind target in January-October, pressuring budget deficit
RE
05:45aEEX AUCTION NEWS : EU Auction
PU
05:45aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Open Market Operations - 18 November 2019
PU
05:45aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Receipt of Response Letter from SGX in relation to Catalist Transfer
PU
05:44aSoftBank to create $30 billion tech giant with Yahoo Japan, Line Corp merger
RE
05:40aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Annual Non-Financial Sector Accounts, 2018
PU
05:35aSALZGITTER : enters the field of commercial hydrogen production
PU
05:30aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Invitation to bid for 6-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
PU
05:29aMOCI MINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF RE : ARIPO Begins Four Days Conference In Liberia Today
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : confirms 2019 outlook, medium-term financial targets
2BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDA : Euronext, SIX Group launch battle for Madrid bourse
3ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions
4NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Hitachi Kokusai Electric bring local 5G and private LTE networks to Japanese enterprises
5TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group