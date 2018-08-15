Deutsche Bundesbank : Reopening 30-year Federal bond – Auction result

Press releaseReopening 30-year Federal bond - Auction result -
2.50 % bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2014 (2046)
due on 15 August 2046
annual coupon date 15 August
ISIN DE0001102341
Previous issue volume Total issue volume
Allotment
-
- Average yield
Cover ratio
Retention quote
-
- Allotment
Increase
-
- Lowest accepted price
-
- Weighted average price
(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)
|
was as follows:
|
Bids
|
€
|
€
|
839.25
|
mn
|
€
|
160.75
|
mn
|
€
|
1,000.00
|
mn
|
€
|
24,500.00
|
mn
|
€
|
25,500.00
|
mn
1,335.00 mn
Competitive bids Non-competitive bids
-
- for bids at the lowest accepted price - for non-competitive bids
1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market.
Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department
€ €
138.12 % 138.12 % 0.94 %
100 % 75 %
1.6
Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de
