Deutsche Bundesbank : Reopening 30-year Federal bond – Auction result

Press releaseReopening 30-year Federal bond - Auction result -

The result of the auction of 15 August 2018 for the

2.50 % bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2014 (2046)

due on 15 August 2046

annual coupon date 15 August

ISIN DE0001102341

Frankfurt am Main

15 August 2018

Previous issue volume Total issue volume

Allotment

- Average yield Cover ratio Retention quote

- Allotment Increase

- Lowest accepted price

- Weighted average price (Own account of the Federal Government) 1) was as follows: Bids € € 839.25 mn € 160.75 mn € 1,000.00 mn € 24,500.00 mn € 25,500.00 mn 1,335.00 mn Competitive bids Non-competitive bids

- for bids at the lowest accepted price - for non-competitive bids

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market.

€ €

336.00 mn

999.00 mn

138.12 % 138.12 % 0.94 %

100 % 75 %

1.6

