Deutsche Bundesbank : Reopening 30-year Federal bond – Auction result

08/15/2018 | 01:11pm CEST

Press releaseReopening 30-year Federal bond - Auction result -

The result of the auction of 15 August 2018 for the

2.50 % bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2014 (2046)

due on 15 August 2046

annual coupon date 15 August

ISIN DE0001102341

Frankfurt am Main

15 August 2018

Page 1 of 1

Previous issue volume Total issue volume

Allotment

  • - Average yield

    Cover ratio

    Retention quote

  • - Allotment

    Increase

  • - Lowest accepted price

  • - Weighted average price

    (Own account of the Federal Government) 1)

    was as follows:

    Bids

    839.25

    mn

    160.75

    mn

    1,000.00

    mn

    24,500.00

    mn

    25,500.00

    mn

    1,335.00 mn

    Competitive bids Non-competitive bids

  • - for bids at the lowest accepted price - for non-competitive bids

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market.

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

€ €

  • 336.00 mn

  • 999.00 mn

138.12 % 138.12 % 0.94 %

100 % 75 %

1.6

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 11:10:03 UTC
