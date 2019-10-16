Deutsche Bundesbank : Reopening Federal bond issue – Auction result

Press release

Reopening Federal bond issue - Auction result

The result of the auction of 16 October 2019 for the

1.25 % bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2017 (2048) due on 15 August 2048

annual coupon date 15 August ISIN DE0001102432

was as follows: Bids € 1,016.00 mn Competitive bids € 160.00 mn Non-competitive bids € 856.00 mn Allotment € 785.40 mn - Lowest accepted price 133.68 % - Weighted average price 133.68 % - Average yield 0.07 % - Allotment - for bids at the lowest accepted price 100 % - for non-competitive bids 90 % Cover ratio 1.3 Retention quote € 214.60 mn (Own account of the Federal Government) 1) Increase € 1,000.00 mn Previous issue volume € 16,500.00 mn Total issue volume € 17,500.00 mn

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

