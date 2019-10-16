Log in
Deutsche Bundesbank : Reopening Federal bond issue – Auction result

10/16/2019 | 06:48am EDT

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 16 October 2019 Page 1 of 1

Reopening Federal bond issue - Auction result

The result of the auction of 16 October 2019 for the

1.25 % bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2017 (2048) due on 15 August 2048

annual coupon date 15 August ISIN DE0001102432

was as follows:

Bids

1,016.00

mn

Competitive bids

160.00 mn

Non-competitive bids

856.00 mn

Allotment

785.40

mn

- Lowest accepted price

133.68 %

- Weighted average price

133.68 %

- Average yield

0.07

%

- Allotment

- for bids at the lowest accepted price

100

%

- for non-competitive bids

90

%

Cover ratio

1.3

Retention quote

214.60

mn

(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)

Increase

1,000.00

mn

Previous issue volume

16,500.00

mn

Total issue volume

17,500.00

mn

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 10:47:01 UTC
