Deutsche Bundesbank : Reopening Federal bond issue – Auction result

Frankfurt am Main 16 October 2019 Page 1 of 1
Reopening Federal bond issue - Auction result
The result of the auction of 16 October 2019 for the
1.25 % bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2017 (2048) due on 15 August 2048
annual coupon date 15 August ISIN DE0001102432
|
was as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bids
|
|
|
€
|
1,016.00
|
mn
|
Competitive bids
|
€
|
160.00 mn
|
|
|
Non-competitive bids
|
€
|
856.00 mn
|
|
|
Allotment
|
|
|
€
|
785.40
|
mn
|
- Lowest accepted price
|
|
133.68 %
|
|
|
- Weighted average price
|
|
133.68 %
|
|
|
- Average yield
|
|
0.07
|
%
|
|
|
- Allotment
|
|
|
|
|
|
- for bids at the lowest accepted price
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
- for non-competitive bids
|
|
90
|
%
|
|
|
Cover ratio
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
Retention quote
|
|
|
€
|
214.60
|
mn
|
(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase
|
|
|
€
|
1,000.00
|
mn
|
Previous issue volume
|
|
|
€
|
16,500.00
|
mn
|
Total issue volume
|
|
|
€
|
17,500.00
|
mn
1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market
