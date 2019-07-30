Deutsche Bundesbank : Reopening of Federal Treasury notes - Auction result

Reopening of Federal Treasury notes - Auction result -

The result of the auction of 30 July 2019 for the

0 % Federal Treasury notes of 2019 second issue (2021) due on 11 June 2021

ISIN DE0001104768

was as follows: Bids Competitive bids € 1,460.00 mn Non-competitive bids € 1,989.00 mn Allotment - Lowest accepted price 101.430 % - Weighted average price 101.434 % - Average yield -0.76 % - Allotment - for bids at the lowest accepted price 100 % - for non-competitive bids 100 % Cover ratio 1.1

Retention quote

(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)

Increase

Previous issue volume

Total issue volume

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market