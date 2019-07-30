Log in
Deutsche Bundesbank : Reopening of Federal Treasury notes - Auction result

07/30/2019 | 07:20am EDT

Press release

Reopening of Federal Treasury notes - Auction result -

The result of the auction of 30 July 2019 for the

0 % Federal Treasury notes of 2019 second issue (2021) due on 11 June 2021

ISIN DE0001104768

was as follows:

Bids

Competitive bids

1,460.00

mn

Non-competitive bids

1,989.00

mn

Allotment

- Lowest accepted price

101.430

%

- Weighted average price

101.434

%

- Average yield

-0.76

%

- Allotment

- for bids at the lowest accepted price

100

%

- for non-competitive bids

100

%

Cover ratio

1.1

Retention quote

(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)

Increase

Previous issue volume

Total issue volume

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

Frankfurt am Main 30 July 2019 Page 1 of 1

  • 3,449.00 mn
  • 3,274.00 mn
  • 726.00 mn
  • 4,000.00 mn
  • 10,000.00 mn
  • 14,000.00 mn

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 11:19:11 UTC
