Deutsche Bundesbank : Reopening of Federal Treasury notes - Auction result

Reopening of Federal Treasury notes - Auction result -
The result of the auction of 30 July 2019 for the
0 % Federal Treasury notes of 2019 second issue (2021) due on 11 June 2021
ISIN DE0001104768
|
was as follows:
|
|
|
|
Bids
|
|
|
|
Competitive bids
|
€
|
1,460.00
|
mn
|
Non-competitive bids
|
€
|
1,989.00
|
mn
|
Allotment
|
|
|
|
- Lowest accepted price
|
|
101.430
|
%
|
- Weighted average price
|
|
101.434
|
%
|
- Average yield
|
|
-0.76
|
%
|
- Allotment
|
|
|
|
- for bids at the lowest accepted price
|
|
100
|
%
|
- for non-competitive bids
|
|
100
|
%
|
Cover ratio
|
|
1.1
|
Retention quote
(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)
Increase
Previous issue volume
Total issue volume
1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market
Frankfurt am Main 30 July 2019 Page 1 of 1
-
726.00 mn
-
4,000.00 mn
-
10,000.00 mn
-
14,000.00 mn
