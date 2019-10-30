Log in
Deutsche Bundesbank : Reopening of five-year Federal notes (Bundesobligationen – "Bobls") - Auction result

10/30/2019

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 30 October 2019 Page 1 of 1

Reopening of five-year Federal notes (Bundesobligationen - "Bobls") - Auction result -

The result of the auction of 30 October 2019 for the

0 % five-yearFederal notes series 180 of 2019 (2024) due on 18 October 2024

ISIN DE0001141802

was as follows:

Bids

4,260.00

mn

Competitive bids

1,505.00 mn

Non-competitive bids

2,755.00 mn

Allotment

2,464.00

mn

- Lowest accepted price

102.95

%

- Weighted average price

102.95 %

- Average yield

-0.58 %

- Allotment

- for bids at the lowest accepted price

100

%

- for non-competitive bids

80

%

Cover ratio

1.7

Retention quote

536.00

mn

(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)

Increase

3,000.00

mn

Previous issue volume

14,000.00

mn

Issue volume series 180

17,000.00

mn

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 11:56:11 UTC
