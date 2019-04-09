Deutsche Bundesbank : Reopening of the 0.50 % inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2014 - Auction result

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 9 April 2019 Page 1 of 1

Reopening of the 0.50 % inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2014 (2030) - Auction result -

The result of the auction of 9 April 2019 for the

0.50% inflation-linkedbond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2014 (2030) due on 15 April 2030, annual coupon date 15 April

interest has begun to accrue on 10 April 2014 next interest payment on 15 April 2019 ISIN DE0001030559

Indexbasis 99.15592

Indexation Coefficient 1.03715 (on the value date 11 April 2019)

was as follows: Bids € 742.00 mn Competitive bids € 370.00 mn Non-competitive bids € 372.00 mn Allotment € 562.00 mn - Lowest accepted price 119.10 % - Weighted average price 119.13 % - Average yield (real) -1.12 % - Allotment - for bids at the lowest accepted price 40 % - for non-competitive bids 100 % Cover ratio 1.3 Retention quote € 188.00 mn (Own account of the Federal Government) 1) Increase € 750.00 mn Previous issue volume € 12,550.00 mn Total issue volume € 13,300.00 mn

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.