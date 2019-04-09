Log in
Deutsche Bundesbank : Reopening of the 0.50 % inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2014 - Auction result

04/09/2019 | 06:23am EDT

Press release

Frankfurt am Main 9 April 2019 Page 1 of 1

Reopening of the 0.50 % inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2014 (2030) - Auction result -

The result of the auction of 9 April 2019 for the

0.50% inflation-linkedbond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2014 (2030) due on 15 April 2030, annual coupon date 15 April

interest has begun to accrue on 10 April 2014 next interest payment on 15 April 2019 ISIN DE0001030559

Indexbasis 99.15592

Indexation Coefficient 1.03715 (on the value date 11 April 2019)

was as follows:

Bids

742.00 mn

Competitive bids

370.00 mn

Non-competitive bids

372.00 mn

Allotment

562.00

mn

- Lowest accepted price

119.10

%

- Weighted average price

119.13 %

- Average yield (real)

-1.12 %

- Allotment

- for bids at the lowest accepted price

40

%

- for non-competitive bids

100

%

Cover ratio

1.3

Retention quote

188.00

mn

(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)

Increase

750.00

mn

Previous issue volume

12,550.00

mn

Total issue volume

13,300.00

mn

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 10:22:04 UTC
