Deutsche Bundesbank : Reopening of the 0.50 % inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2014 - Auction result

06/02/2020 | 06:26am EDT

Press release

Frankfurt am Main

2 June 2020 Page 1 of 1

Reopening of the 0.50 % inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2014 (2030) - Auction result -

The result of the auction of 2 June 2020 for the

0.50 % inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2014 (2030)

due on 15 April 2030, annual coupon date 15 April interest has begun to accrue on 10 April 2014 next interest payment on 15 April 2021

ISIN DE0001030559

Indexbasis 99.15592

Indexation Coefficient 1.05691 (on the value date 4 June 2020)

was as follows:

(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)

Bids

1,068.00 mn

354.50 mn

145.50 mn

500.00 mn

16,850.00 mn

17,350.00 mn

Previous issue volume Total issue volume

Competitive bids Non-competitive bids

  • € 662.00 mn

  • € 406.00 mn

    Allotment

    • - Lowest accepted price

      • 115.46 %

    • - Weighted average price

    • - Average yield (real)

      • 115.47 % -0.99 %

  • - Allotment

    - for bids at the lowest accepted price - for non-competitive bids

Cover ratio

100 % 75 % 3.0

Retention quote

Increase

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department

Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de

Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 10:25:01 UTC
