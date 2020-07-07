Deutsche Bundesbank : Reopening of the 0.50 % inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2014 - Auction result

Press release
Frankfurt am Main
7 July 2020
Page 1 of 1
Reopening of the 0.50 % inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2014 (2030) - Auction result -
The result of the auction of 7 July 2020 for the
0.50 % inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2014 (2030)
due on 15 April 2030, annual coupon date 15 April interest has begun to accrue on 10 April 2014 next interest payment on 15 April 2021
ISIN DE0001030559
Indexbasis 99.15592
Indexation Coefficient 1.05923 (on the value date 9 July 2020)
was as follows:
|
Bids
|
€
|
1,041.00 mn
|
€
|
585.40 mn
|
€
|
164.60 mn
|
€
|
750.00 mn
|
€
|
17,350.00 mn
|
€
|
18,100.00 mn
Previous issue volume Total issue volume
Competitive bids Non-competitive bids
100 %
85 %
Cover ratio
1.8
Retention quote
(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)
Increase
1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market
Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department
Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de
Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.
Disclaimer
Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 11:28:03 UTC