Deutsche Bundesbank : Reopening of the 0.50 % inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2014 - Auction result

Frankfurt am Main

7 July 2020

Reopening of the 0.50 % inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2014 (2030) - Auction result -

The result of the auction of 7 July 2020 for the

0.50 % inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2014 (2030)

due on 15 April 2030, annual coupon date 15 April interest has begun to accrue on 10 April 2014 next interest payment on 15 April 2021

ISIN DE0001030559

Indexbasis 99.15592

Indexation Coefficient 1.05923 (on the value date 9 July 2020)

was as follows:

Bids € 1,041.00 mn € 585.40 mn € 164.60 mn € 750.00 mn € 17,350.00 mn € 18,100.00 mn Previous issue volume Total issue volume

Competitive bids Non-competitive bids

€ 417.00 mn

€ 624.00 mn Allotment - Lowest accepted price - Weighted average price - Average yield (real)

117.19 % 117.21 % -1.15 %

- Allotment - for bids at the lowest accepted price - for non-competitive bids

100 %

85 %

Cover ratio

1.8

Retention quote

(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)

Increase

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

