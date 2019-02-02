Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft): Risk provisions at NORD/LB in connection with a significant ship financing portfolio transaction lead to an annual loss and a temporary decrease in capital ratios of NORD/LB.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/02/2019 | 04:20pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft) / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Miscellaneous
Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft): Risk provisions at NORD/LB in connection with a significant ship financing portfolio transaction lead to an annual loss and a temporary decrease in capital ratios of NORD/LB.

02-Feb-2019 / 22:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Norddeutsche Landesbank - Girozentrale ("NORD/LB") and is closely linked to its parent company by a control and profit and loss transfer agreement and a waiver rule in accordance with Art. 7 (1) CRR and Section 2a (1) of the German Banking Act (KWG). On 02 February 2019 NORD/LB published the following ad hoc announcement:

"At today's meeting of the owners (Trägerversammlung) of Norddeutsche Landesbank - Girozentrale - ("NORD/LB") - the State of Lower Saxony, the State of Saxony-Anhalt, the Association of the Savings Banks of Lower Saxony (Sparkassenverband Niedersachsen) as well as the Holding Association of the Savings Banks of Saxony-Anhalt (Sparkassenbeteiligungsverband Sachsen-Anhalt) and the Special Purpose Holding Association of the Savings Banks of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (Sparkassenbeteiligungszweckverband Mecklenburg-Vorpommern) (together referred to as the "Owners" (Träger)) -, the Owners decided, following a detailed evaluation of a joint bid by two financial investors submitted as part of a bidding process, to postpone this option for the time being and to focus on a joint solution with the German Savings Banks and Giro Association (Sparkassen- und Giroverband e.V.) ("DSGV") in the public sector. After representatives of the DSGV and the Owners have discussed the key points of this proposed solution for the capital strengthening and realignment of the bank with the relevant supervisory authorities on 1 February 2019, this solution will be specified in further meetings with the DSGV and must be discussed with the relevant supervisory authorities as well as the EU Commission under aspects of State Aid Law. In light of these forthcoming measures to strengthen the capital base of the bank, the management board of NORD/LB and its Owners have decided in their today's meetings to transfer a significant part of the ship financing portfolio of NORD/LB in a volume of approximately EUR 2.7 billion to an external investor by way of a portfolio transaction. This portfolio contains approximately 90 % of non-performing loans ("NPL"). In addition, the management board of the bank has decided to create a comprehensive additional risk provision for the entire NPL portfolio for the 2018 financial year, resulting in a total risk provision for the 2018 financial year of up to EUR 2.5 billion. Based on the currently available figures for the 2018 financial year, this will result in an annual loss for the NORD/LB group of approximately EUR 2.7 billion after tax. The result in accordance with HGB (German Commercial Code (Handelsgesetzbuch)) for the 2018 financial year will show an annual loss of approximately EUR 2.5 billion after tax. The aforementioned loss for the 2018 financial year will have a corresponding effect on the capital ratios in such a way that the common equity tier 1 capital ratio will decrease to about 6 to 6.5 % and thus the thresholds required by supervisory law will temporarily not be met. The supervisory authority has been informed about this and will request a specific capital plan from NORD/LB in the coming weeks. NORD/LB will draw up such a capital plan on the basis of today's resolution by the Owners with regard to the DSGV's proposed solution and assumes that with the implementation of the measures contained therein for the capital strengthening and realignment of the bank, the capital ratios will again increase significantly and meet all regulatory requirements."

Deutsche Hypothekenbank
(Actien-Gesellschaft)
Osterstraße 31
30159 Hannover

A complete overview of outstanding securities issued by Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft) is available at the website of Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft) - at: https://www.deutsche-hypo.de/en/finanzinstrumente
 

02-Feb-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft)
Osterstraße 31
30159 Hannover
Germany
Phone: 0511-3045-653
Fax: 0511-3045-589
E-mail: arne.preuss@deutsche-hypo.de
Internet: www.deutsche-hypo.de
ISIN: DE0002538451, Weitere ISIN finden sich unter http://www.deutsche-hypo.de/inv_finanz.htm
WKN: 253845
Listed: Regulated Market in Hanover; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

772005  02-Feb-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=772005&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:16pFor the 16th Consecutive Year Americans Rate PBS and its Member Stations Most Trusted Institution
BU
05:54pGENERAL MOTORS : says in talks to invest $2.73 billion in Brazil till 2024
RE
05:20pBITCOIN GROUP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:08pROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell subsidiary to pay $2.2M fine for 2016 Gulf oil spill
AQ
04:20pDEUTSCHE HYPOTHEKENBANK (ACTIEN-GESELLSCHAFT) : Risk provisions at NORD/LB in connection with a significant ship financing portfolio transaction lead to an annual loss and a temporary decrease in capital ratios of NORD/LB.
EQ
04:18pRUMBLEON : An Illustration of Motorcycle Helmet Laws By State
PU
04:16pLarson Electronics Releases LED Cab Light Upgrade Package for John Deere 9610 Combines, 6 LED Light Bars
GL
04:05pMUSUVA : How terrorism has pushed us into a new bio-political era
AQ
04:05pMUCHERU : Pooling resources to meet needs of film sector
AQ
03:49pARAB BANK : reports net profits of $820 million for 2018
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1For the 16th Consecutive Year Americans Rate PBS and its Member Stations Most Trusted Institution
2EVOLUS INC : EVOLUS : FDA approves cheaper Botox rival to treat frown lines
3HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : GE Gets Army Engine Pact; Honeywell, Pratt & Whitney Venture 'Disappointed'
4'Good vibe' U.S.-China trade talks followed by soybean purchases
5EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon Mobil profit tops estimates as production rebounds

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.