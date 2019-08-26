Log in
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/26/2019 | 10:20am EDT

26.08.2019 / 16:19
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / English: August 27, 2019 English: https://www.db.com/ir/en/reports-deutsche-postbank-funding-trusts.htm


26.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III
1011 Centre Road, Suite 200
19805-1266 Wilmington, Delaware
United States
Internet: www.db.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

861169  26.08.2019 

© EQS 2019
