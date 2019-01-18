DevDigital : Opens New Location in The Bahamas

DevDigital, a leading software and web development company based in
Nashville, TN, is pleased to announce that it has launched operations in
the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, and will be headquartered in Freeport
on Grand Bahama Island. Offices in both Nassau and Freeport will service
both US-based and regional clients.
DevDigital Bahamas is looking forward to bringing its innovative
software solutions to the Caribbean and has already signed clients,
including Global Sun Integration and CaribNation. With the establishment
of a tech hub in Freeport, DevDigital, under the guidance of Co-Founder
Peter Marcum, Burton Rodgers, Hank Ferguson, and Alan Kates, is pleased
to join the Government’s initiative to create and foster the growth of
jobs, education and entrepreneurial opportunities, both in Freeport and
The Bahamas in general.
DevDigital Bahamas believes in building business equity with its
partners and already has identified exciting opportunities in the
country that will benefit all concerned. Collectively, the group has
developed proprietary educational software. Beyond cutting edge
education, management and learning software, the company has facilitated
dozens of businesses to develop secure e-commerce platforms.
This experience, and the group’s commitment to The Bahamas, is expected
to create opportunities for the employment of Bahamians and the
potential for new and exciting local partnerships. In 2016, DevDigital
launched Kernel Equity as a mechanism to invest in projects for
education, healthcare, regulatory compliance, music and other
opportunities. With this in mind, DevDigital looks forward to offering
innovative ways to help grow companies that need more than just
financing by providing technical knowledge, development experience and
capital.
Founded in 2008, DevDigital is a full-service software developer
headquartered in Nashville TN, with an office in Vadodara, India. With
over 1,200 projects and counting, DevDigital provides technology
services to companies ranging from startups to Fortune 100 Companies.
DevDigital’s operations proudly has teams representing: PHP/.NET/JAVA
development, iOS/Android development, Design, Quality Assurance, Search
Engine Optimization and Project Management.
Those interested in becoming a client with DevDigital Bahamas can call
(242) 810-1161 or email info@devdigital.com.
For more information on the company, please visit www.devdigitalbahamas.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005323/en/