Developing Asia set to meet growth outlook despite trade war - ADB

Developing Asia, a group of 45 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, is still expected to grow 5.7% this year and 5.6% next year, the ADB said in a supplement to its Asian Development Outlook report issued in April.

"Even as the trade conflict continues, the region is set to maintain strong but moderating growth", said ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada. "However, until the world's two largest economies reach agreement, uncertainty will continue to weigh on the regional outlook."

The ADB also kept its 6.3% and 6.1% growth projections for China for 2019 and 2020, even after growth in the world's second largest economy slowed to 6.2% in the second quarter, saying policy support should offset softening growth in domestic and external demand.

The lender cut India's growth forecast to 7.0% in 2019 and 7.2% in 2020, from 7.2% and 7.3%, respectively, seen in April.

