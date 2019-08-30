Log in
Developing a Healthcare Model and Revising the Budget Plan for a Healthcare Company in Europe | SpendEdge's Latest SWOT Analysis Engagement

08/30/2019 | 09:17am EDT

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on improving budget planning for a healthcare company by successfully performing a healthcare SWOT analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190830005218/en/

Engagement background

The company wanted to identify key internal and external issues and develop effective strategies to improve their budget planning. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement are mentioned below:

  • Objective 1: The company wanted to assess market dynamics, drivers, and niches apart from identifying the latest market trends and opportunities.
  • Objective 2: They also wanted to identify areas for business development and resource development to restrain spending.
  • Wondering how performing healthcare SWOT analysis can help you better plan your budget? Request a proposal to access our category market intelligence solution portfolio for FREE.

Since healthcare costs in Europe are expected to rise, companies must find ways to balance their budget and restrain spending,” says Srinivas R, Procurement Manager at SpendEdge.

To better understand different internal and external aspects that need to be analyzed while planning budget, get in touch with our experts today!

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client – a European healthcare company – analyzed the growth potential of key competitors in the region and improved their budget planning. The solution offered helped them to:

  • Develop a healthcare model that could address rising healthcare spend.
  • Focus on products and services offerings that were vital to gain measurable results.
  • Developing an effective healthcare model is crucial for companies to address rising healthcare costs and legal priorities. Request a demo to access our web-based procurement platform for FREE!

Outcome: SpendEdge’s comprehensive healthcare SWOT analysis helped the healthcare company to evaluate important healthcare data and identify the organization's capabilities. This analysis helped the client to better understand strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. The SpendEdge’s SWOT report further enabled the client to assess their market position and create simple SWOT statements. The solution offered helped the client to revise their budget plan, develop effective strategies, and enter niche market segments.

To gain detailed insights into the healthcare SWOT analysis solution offered by our experts to the healthcare company, request more information.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want to gain detailed insights? We’re here to help you out! Tell us more about your business challenges.


© Business Wire 2019
