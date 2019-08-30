Developing a Healthcare Model and Revising the Budget Plan for a Healthcare Company in Europe | SpendEdge's Latest SWOT Analysis Engagement

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on improving budget planning for a healthcare company by successfully performing a healthcare SWOT analysis.

Engagement background

The company wanted to identify key internal and external issues and develop effective strategies to improve their budget planning. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement are mentioned below:

Objective 1: The company wanted to assess market dynamics, drivers, and niches apart from identifying the latest market trends and opportunities.

They also wanted to identify areas for business development and resource development to restrain spending.

They also wanted to identify areas for business development and resource development to restrain spending.

“Since healthcare costs in Europe are expected to rise, companies must find ways to balance their budget and restrain spending,” says Srinivas R, Procurement Manager at SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client – a European healthcare company – analyzed the growth potential of key competitors in the region and improved their budget planning. The solution offered helped them to:

Develop a healthcare model that could address rising healthcare spend.

that could address rising healthcare spend. Focus on products and services offerings that were vital to gain measurable results.

Outcome: SpendEdge’s comprehensive healthcare SWOT analysis helped the healthcare company to evaluate important healthcare data and identify the organization's capabilities. This analysis helped the client to better understand strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. The SpendEdge’s SWOT report further enabled the client to assess their market position and create simple SWOT statements. The solution offered helped the client to revise their budget plan, develop effective strategies, and enter niche market segments.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

