Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Developing nations may lose up to 85% of oil and gas income this year: IEA, OPEC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 02:23pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters in Vienna

Developing nations' oil and gas income will fall by 50% to 85% this year to a more than two-decade low if current market conditions persist, the International Energy Agency and OPEC said in a rare joint statement on Monday, citing recent IEA analysis.

This is likely to have "major social and economic consequences", notably for public sector spending in vital areas like healthcare and education, the statement from IEA director Fatih Birol and OPEC secretary-general Mohammad Barkindo said.

Oil prices slid below $30 a barrel on Monday as the global spread of coronavirus became more entrenched, leading to lockdowns as the global economy appeared to be headed toward certain recession.

The oil price rout was exacerbated by the collapse of an alliance between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia which had been withholding production from the market.

The statement did not expressly mention the alliance's leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia, which have started a price war for market share, but called for market stability.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Jan Harvey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:49pU.S. shale oil output to rise to record 9.08 million barrels per day in April - EIA
RE
02:46pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. airports seek $10 billion in government assistance over travel demand collapse - sources
RE
02:40pA Day After Fed Takes New Action, Repo Demand Is Still Light -- Update
DJ
02:34pBank of England says will offer new U.S. dollar funds from Wednesday
RE
02:34pGermany reports jump in coronavirus cases to 6,012, death toll rises to 13
RE
02:23pBulgaria bans entry to citizens of 15 countries
RE
02:23pDEVELOPING NATIONS MAY LOSE UP TO 85% OF OIL AND GAS INCOME THIS YEAR : Iea, opec
RE
02:23pOil products markets in turmoil as coronavirus infects demand
RE
02:21pCoronavirus fears shut bars, borders; WHO urges world to ?test, test, test?
RE
02:21pUkraine plans more lockdowns, IMF talks, food export curbs over coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE S.A. : VALE S A : China steel futures climb on demand optimism, but end off highs
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Big UK airlines ground most of their fleets to survive coronavirus
3UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides market update on the impact of COVID-19
4AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA: Release of a capital marke..
5ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC : ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Faces Coronavirus Hit; 1st Half Profit Was Above Gui..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group