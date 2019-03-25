Developing vaccines and therapies for the highly pathogenic Nipah and Hendra viruses

Bethesda, Maryland, March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bethesda, MD, March 20, 2019 – The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. (HJF), along with Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU), Profectus Biosciences, Inc., the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Mapp Biopharmaceutical, Inc., and the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) have been awarded up to $24.5 million to advance treatments for two lethal henipaviruses. The award was made to Dr. Christopher Broder, professor and Chair of the Department of Microbiology at USU. The award is a collaborative Center of Excellence for Translational Research (CETR) grant supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Dr. Christopher Broder, professor and Chair of the Department of Microbiology at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU). Photo credit: Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU).









The grant funds will be distributed over five years to further the development of countermeasures used for the prevention and treatment of Nipah and Hendra infections in humans. Recently, Nipah was selected by the World Health Organization as an epidemic threat needing urgent research and development action. The deadly virus was included in the WHO R&D Blueprint list of priority pathogens with epidemic potential and are considered agents with the highest risk of being deliberately misused by bioterrorists to cause mass casualties and produce devastating effects to the economy, critical infrastructure and public confidence.

“This collaboration of public and private partners is an important step towards developing a successful treatment or prevention to a virus the WHO has recognized as an epidemic threat needing urgent action,” said HJF CEO Dr. Joseph Caravalho, Jr. “HJF is proud to partner with such laudable institutions and individuals to work towards a treatment for the threat posed by the Nipah and Hendra viruses.”

A major focus of the CETR will be on preclinical products that have shown an ability to provide complete pre- and post-exposure protection of animals against Nipah and Hendra infection. There are currently no vaccines or treatments approved for human use against Nipah and Hendra, and infection causes high mortality rates in people that range between 50 and 100 percent.

Transitioning the effective subunit vaccine into a form that can be stored long-term and rapidly deployed to outbreak areas will be a tremendous advancement to preventing widespread human infections. Profectus is working on the initial development of the human subunit vaccine under a grant from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and a license from HJF under the USU-HJF Joint Office of Technology Transfer.

“We are all very excited about this new grant as it combines the two most promising treatments against infection by Nipah and Hendra; one is a vaccine to offer protection from infection and the other approach provides a post-exposure treatment. Each of these measures has shown the ability to completely protect animals from either infection or lethal disease by these deadly viruses,” said Broder. “We are extremely appreciative of the support we have received from NIAID/NIH and look forward to working with them and with our corporate partners to further develop these most promising interventions for human use.”

Broder will work with his long-time collaborator Dr. Thomas Geisbert, professor at UTMB, to evaluate the effectiveness of the countermeasures to be developed, and they will collaborate with John H. Eldridge of Profectus Biosciences, James E. Crowe Jr. of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and with Larry Zetlin, of Mapp Biopharmaceuticals.

“Our group, in collaboration with Broder’s team were the first to report on the promise of both a preventive vaccine and a therapeutic treatment for both Nipah and Hendra infection with a clear potential for transition to real human-use application,” said Geisbert. “It’s not often that research quickly leads to the development of medical countermeasures for people, and such progress typically comes from close collaborations between research groups.”

The grant awarded to Dr. Broder is NIH Award No. U19 AI142764

