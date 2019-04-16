Development Investment Construction Joint Stock : ADDING ANOTHER HIGH-SPEED SHIP GOING FROM VUNG TAU TO CON DAO IN THIS MAY 2019

In recent years, Con Dao Express ship seems to have reached more than 60% of average capacity and even all the tickets always 'sold out' on every weekend or holiday. Therefore, at the beginning of the summer of 2019, PQE put into operation Trung Trac Express ship to serve the travel needs of people and tourists to Con Dao.

HOTLINE BOOKING: 088 937 1234 - 0987 556 294 - 0389546426

Thus, Con Dao Express ship and Trung Trac Express ship will run parallel with the schedule is arranged as follows:

Con Dao Express (still maintaining normal schedule):

Departure: 8:00 am at Cau Da port - Vung Tau

Return: 13h30 at Ben Dam Port - Con Dao

Trung Trac Express (new mobilized ship):

Departure: 7:00 at Cau Da port - Vung Tau

Return: 12h30 at Ben Dam Port - Con Dao

Ticket fare:

VND 660,000 / turn - Weekday (Monday - Thursday). For elderly and children: VND 550,000 / turn)

VND 880,000 / turn - Weekend (Friday - Sunday). For elderly and children: VND 700,000 / turn)

VND 1,200,000 / turn for VIP

