Development Investment Construction Joint Stock : PREPARING TO OPEN HELICOPTER FLIGHT SERVING FOR ROUTE “VUNG TAU- CON DAO”

In order to add another choice to tourists, the Southern Service Flight Company has announced its exploitation of flight route from Vung Tau to Con Dao and vice versa.
Opening Ceremony: April 23th 2019
First trip: April 26th 2019 (2 flights/week)
Ticket price: 1 Turn: VND 2,200,000; Round trip : VND 4,400,000
Contact information:
- Vung Tau ticket office: 06 Trung Trac Street, Ward 1, Vung Tau city: 0254 3856099- 3856100- 3848484:
Mobile Tel: 0913 793 649- Mr Lap; 0938 936 636 - Ms. Huong; 0914 408 395 Ms. Hue;
- Con Dao ticket office: 18 Le Duan Street, Con Dao District: 0254 -3830399 ;
Mobile Tel: 0987 675 988 Ms. Hoai
(Source Ba Ria - Vung Tau News)
Disclaimer
Development Investment Construction Joint Stock Corporation published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 03:07:01 UTC