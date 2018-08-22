Developments in Energy Storage, Nuclear Reactors, and Solar Power Generation, 2018 Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Developments in Energy Storage, Nuclear Reactors, and Solar Power Generation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Energy and Power Systems TOE covers innovations and developments in electrochemical energy storage, such as low-weight batteries, 3D printed electrode, method for producing graphene anode, sodium-ion battery membrane and molten salt iron-oxygen battery. Innovations profiled include graphene-based optoelectronic devices, singlet fission, copper nitride semiconductor, perovskite-silicon tandem cell, The TOE also focuses on developments in extending the service life of the nuclear reactor and manufacturing process of perovskite solar panels.

Key Topics Covered

3D Printed Electrode for Low-weight High Capacity Batteries Method for Producing High-Performance Graphene Anode High-performance Graphene-based Optoelectronic Devices Singlet Fission Significantly Improves Solar Cells Efficiency Copper Nitride Semiconductor for Eco-friendly Thin-film Photovoltaics Recovery Re-annealing Improve Operating Efficiency of Nuclear Reactor Rechargeable, High-temperature, Molten Salt Iron-oxygen Battery Perovskite-silicon Tandem Cell with Improved Efficiency Sodium-ion Battery Membrane with Enhanced Ionic Conductivity Improved Process for Manufacturing Perovskite Solar Panels Industry Contacts

