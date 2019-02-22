Devis Announces New President – Frank Anstett

Devis announced the hiring of Frank Anstett as President. A trained
Civil Engineer with an MBA in MIS, he had early success during an
eleven-year career at Raytheon, managing complex Mission IT projects
with the FAA, TSA, DHS(US-VISIT), and DOJ. He also led strategic
business development. Over a ten-year period as Principal Technical
Director and then Vice President at GDIT, Mr. Anstett led his $150M
division in the capture and delivery of services to FAA, DHS, DOJ, and a
number of other Civilian agencies.
Most recently, he was Vice President of Vencore (and then Prospecta via
merger) for Civilian and Homeland Security where he started with a $75M
portfolio and ended running a $200M, 1,100 person Business Group
delivering IT Services, Software Development/Engineering, Cyber, and
Data Analytics.
“We are beyond thrilled to bring Frank into the fold,” said Devis CEO
Cristina Mossi. “We look forward to Devis benefiting from his breadth
and depth of Federal contracting and growth experience.”
About Devis:
Development InfoStructure, Inc. (Devis) was founded in 1992 to provide
innovative, practical approaches to information management. Devis is a
leading provider of IT services and solutions to Federal, State, and
Local Governments as well as the foreign assistance community. Devis is
a minority woman-owned small business.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190222005525/en/