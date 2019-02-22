Log in
Devis Announces New President – Frank Anstett

02/22/2019 | 05:27pm EST

Former VP of Vencore and Principal Technical Director/VP at GDIT will join Devis leadership team

Devis announced the hiring of Frank Anstett as President. A trained Civil Engineer with an MBA in MIS, he had early success during an eleven-year career at Raytheon, managing complex Mission IT projects with the FAA, TSA, DHS(US-VISIT), and DOJ. He also led strategic business development. Over a ten-year period as Principal Technical Director and then Vice President at GDIT, Mr. Anstett led his $150M division in the capture and delivery of services to FAA, DHS, DOJ, and a number of other Civilian agencies.

Most recently, he was Vice President of Vencore (and then Prospecta via merger) for Civilian and Homeland Security where he started with a $75M portfolio and ended running a $200M, 1,100 person Business Group delivering IT Services, Software Development/Engineering, Cyber, and Data Analytics.

“We are beyond thrilled to bring Frank into the fold,” said Devis CEO Cristina Mossi. “We look forward to Devis benefiting from his breadth and depth of Federal contracting and growth experience.”

About Devis:

Development InfoStructure, Inc. (Devis) was founded in 1992 to provide innovative, practical approaches to information management. Devis is a leading provider of IT services and solutions to Federal, State, and Local Governments as well as the foreign assistance community. Devis is a minority woman-owned small business.


