Devo Security Operations Recognized with Multiple Awards at RSA Conference 2020

Innovative platform reinvents the SIEM, empowering analysts to focus on the threats that matter most to the business

Devo Technology today announced that Devo Security Operations, the company’s new platform that transforms the security operations center (SOC) and scales security analyst effectiveness, received multiple awards at RSA Conference 2020. Devo is demonstrating the unmatched capabilities of Devo Security Operations in booth 2339 (South Expo) at RSAC.

Devo Security Operations earned:

The Editor’s Choice Award for security information and event management (SIEM) from Cyber Defense Magazine’s InfoSec Awards.

InfoSec Awards. The Info Security Product Guide’s Global Excellence Awards® Silver Award for SIEM.

Recognition as one of CSO’s “Hottest new cybersecurity products” at RSAC 2020.

Devo Security Operations, delivered on the powerful Devo Data Analytics Platform, is the first security operations solution to combine critical security capabilities together with auto enrichment, threat intelligence community collaboration, a central evidence locker, and a streamlined analyst workflow. Analysts no longer must rely on multiple tools to manually assemble the data, context and intelligence required to identify and investigate the threats that matter most to their business. Devo Security Operations puts this information at analysts’ fingertips across the entire threat lifecycle, reducing analyst workflow from hours to minutes, keeping SOCs ahead of even the most sophisticated adversaries.

“Earning such prominent industry recognition for this innovative new security solution confirms that Devo Security Operations fulfills a critical need for SOC teams,” said Julian Waits, general manager, cyber, Devo. “We are honored by how rapidly Devo Security Operations is gaining traction with new and existing customers, as well as with leading industry influencers.”

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT security information managed and published by and for information security professionals.

About Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Info Security Products Guide sponsors the Global Excellence Awards and provides information for those staying informed of security threats and preventive measures.

About Devo

Devo unlocks the full value of machine data for the world’s most instrumented enterprises, putting more data to work—now. Only the Devo data analytics platform addresses both the explosion in volume of machine data and the new, crushing demands of algorithms and automation. This enables IT operations and security teams to realize the full transformational promise of machine data to move businesses forward. Based in Cambridge, Mass., Devo is privately held and backed by Insight Partners. Learn more at www.devo.com.

