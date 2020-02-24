Log in
Devo Security Operations Recognized with Multiple Awards at RSA Conference 2020

02/24/2020 | 05:23pm EST

Innovative platform reinvents the SIEM, empowering analysts to focus on the threats that matter most to the business

Devo Technology today announced that Devo Security Operations, the company’s new platform that transforms the security operations center (SOC) and scales security analyst effectiveness, received multiple awards at RSA Conference 2020. Devo is demonstrating the unmatched capabilities of Devo Security Operations in booth 2339 (South Expo) at RSAC.

Devo Security Operations earned:

  • The Editor’s Choice Award for security information and event management (SIEM) from Cyber Defense Magazine’s InfoSec Awards.
  • The Info Security Product Guide’s Global Excellence Awards® Silver Award for SIEM.
  • Recognition as one of CSO’s “Hottest new cybersecurity products” at RSAC 2020.

Devo Security Operations, delivered on the powerful Devo Data Analytics Platform, is the first security operations solution to combine critical security capabilities together with auto enrichment, threat intelligence community collaboration, a central evidence locker, and a streamlined analyst workflow. Analysts no longer must rely on multiple tools to manually assemble the data, context and intelligence required to identify and investigate the threats that matter most to their business. Devo Security Operations puts this information at analysts’ fingertips across the entire threat lifecycle, reducing analyst workflow from hours to minutes, keeping SOCs ahead of even the most sophisticated adversaries.

“Earning such prominent industry recognition for this innovative new security solution confirms that Devo Security Operations fulfills a critical need for SOC teams,” said Julian Waits, general manager, cyber, Devo. “We are honored by how rapidly Devo Security Operations is gaining traction with new and existing customers, as well as with leading industry influencers.”

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and over 17,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine, and its sister magazine being announced after the show, is the premier source of IT security information. It is managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Its mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. It delivers electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conference. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group, a division of Ingersoll Lockwood. Learn more at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

About Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Info Security Products Guide sponsors the Global Excellence Awards and plays a vital role in keeping end users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources and assets. It is written expressly for those who are adamant on staying informed of security threats and the preventive measure they can take. Readers will discover a wealth of information in this guide including tomorrow’s technology today, best deployment scenarios, people and technologies shaping cyber security and industry predictions and directions that facilitate in making the most pertinent security decisions. Visit http://www.infosecurityproductsguide.com for the complete list of the Global Excellence Awards winners.

About Devo

Devo unlocks the full value of machine data for the world’s most instrumented enterprises, putting more data to work—now. Only the Devo data analytics platform addresses both the explosion in volume of machine data and the new, crushing demands of algorithms and automation. This enables IT operations and security teams to realize the full transformational promise of machine data to move businesses forward. Based in Cambridge, Mass., Devo is privately held and backed by Insight Partners. Learn more at www.devo.com.


© Business Wire 2020
