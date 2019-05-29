Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Devon Energy exits Canada with $2.8 billion sale to Canadian Natural, bets on U.S.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 10:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A pump jack operates at a well site leased by Devon Energy Production Company near Guthrie, Oklahoma

(Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Devon Energy Corp said on Wednesday it would sell its Canadian assets to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd for C$3.8 billion ($2.81 billion) in cash to focus purely on U.S. production.

While U.S. oil companies have been investing in onshore shale production at home amid a surge in output, international companies like Royal Dutch Shell and ConocoPhillips have shed assets in Canada for several years as limited pipeline space has curtailed prices and growth prospects.

Devon's investments have been in the so-called SCOOP and STACK regions, fast-growing shale oil basins in Oklahoma that have attracted investment from crude producers expanding beyond the Permian.

"The sale of Canada (assets) is an important step in executing Devon's transformation to a U.S. oil growth business," Chief Executive Dave Hager said in a statement.

Devon's Canadian portfolio consists of heavy oil assets, mainly in the province of Alberta. Its daily net average production was 113,000 oil-equivalent barrels in the first quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources, the biggest Canadian oil and gas producer by volume, said its acquisition of the assets, which are adjacent to its operations and include 1.5 million acres of land, would save C$135 million in costs over the next year.

"It is the textbook definition of an excellent fit," Canadian Natural Executive Vice Chairman Steve Laut said on a conference call.

Shares of Devon Energy were down 1.7% in U.S. morning trading. Canadian Natural stock was little changed.

The assets will provide economies of scale and allow Canadian Natural to boost production even as Alberta has imposed mandatory oil curtailments this year due to pipeline constraints, Laut said.

Still, some investors may question how Canadian Natural will transport the additional oil production it purchases, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co said in a note.

Canadian Natural President Tim McKay said on the conference call the company was trying to increase its crude volumes by rail.

The deal comes two years after Canadian Natural bought much of Royal Dutch Shell's oil sands assets.

It is expected to close by June 27 and will be fully financed by a new C$3.25 billion committed loan, Canadian Natural said.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs served as Devon's financial adviser, while TD Securities was the financial adviser to Canadian Natural.

Separately, Oklahoma-based Devon has also been looking to sell its gas-rich Barnett shale patch in north Texas as natural gas prices hover at historical lows. It expects to sell the asset by the end of 2019.

Devon in April raised its U.S. oil output forecast for this year after production from its Delaware basin surged 76% in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by James Emmanuel and Bernadette Baum)

By Shanti S Nair and Rod Nickel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:24aLUBRIZOL : to Present at the 29th CIMAC World Congress 2019
PU
10:22aEU's deputy Brexit negotiator moves to top trade job
RE
10:21aDevon Energy exits Canada with $2.8 billion sale to Canadian Natural, bets on U.S.
RE
10:14aURANIUM ONE : Announces Changes in Senior Management
PU
10:12aHuawei challenges U.S. defense bill as sanctions fight ramps up
RE
10:10aBank of Canada holds rates, says economic slowdown likely temporary
RE
10:09aWANTED : Innovative Structures and Visionary Teams for IDEAS2 Awards
PU
10:09aGerman Unemployment Rises for the First Time in Five Years--Update
DJ
10:08aBank of Montreal's quarterly profit hit by higher provisions
RE
10:07aSolar, onshore wind costs set to fall below new fossil fuel energy - report
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : China ready to hit back at U.S. with rare earths - newspapers
2Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation
3ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET SE: Rocket Internet Announced Q1 2019 Results for Rocket Internet & Selec..
4British and EU market watchdogs trade blows over market access after no-deal Brexit
5NASPERS LIMITED : NASPERS : Proposed listing of Naspers' international internet assets on Euronext Amsterdam a..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About