Devoted Philanthropist Daniel Melamed Donates School Supplies to Crown Heights Families

09/10/2018 | 04:36pm CEST

Melamed Wanted to Be Sure that Every Child in the Community Had All the Essentials They Needed for Their First Day of School

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2018 / Daniel Melamed, President and CEO of Excalibur Equities and an avid supporter of philanthropy, recently made a very generous and timely donation to the community of Crown Heights in Brooklyn. Melamed paid for and delivered back to school supplies for many families who live in the neighborhood.

To learn more about Daniel Melamed and his company Excalibur Equities, as well as his commitment to be a philanthropist, please visit https://www.danielmelamed.com/.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/511657/9ca746a5-c4da-42db-b9be-1b8fc82a9bd1.png

As a spokesperson noted, Melamed knows that back to school expenses can really add up for families. From basic supplies like notebooks, backpacks and lunch boxes to clothing including new shoes, pants and jackets, September is an expensive time of year for many in the Crown Heights neighborhood.

At the same time, Melamed understands how important it is for young students to arrive at school on the first day well-equipped with the supplies that they need in order to have a successful school year.

"His goal was to make sure every kid was prepared with essentials for their first day back," the spokesperson noted about the recent donation, adding that the backpacks were filled with notepads, pencils, crayons and many more school items.

"Many people in the neighborhood appreciated this act of kindness and thanked him for his generosity."

While Melamed's recent donation was definitely welcomed and illustrated his great generosity to others, the spokesperson noted that it's not the only cause that he has supported in recent months.

In addition to his school supply donations to the families of Crown Heights, Melamed is a regular supporter of many other causes; these include Chabbad, his local Temple and the FIDF. He is also proud to serve as a mentor and a guidance counselor to youth in the local community.

About Daniel Melamed:

Daniel Melamed immigrated to the US from Teheran, Iran at the age of 11 years old. In 2000 he found his calling in real estate. After working in the field for a few short months, he ventured out to open his own company in Canaries Brooklyn. Over the years he expanded the company into a full-service family owned real estate firm with an impressive commercial real estate portfolio. For more information, please visit http://www.danielmelamed.com/.

Contact:

Maxwell Xu
mxu@nxtfactor.com
9176337217

SOURCE: Excalibur Equities, Corp.

https://www.accesswire.com/511657/Devoted-Philanthropist-Daniel-Melamed-Donates-School-Supplies-to-Crown-Heights-Families

© Accesswire 2018
