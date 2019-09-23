Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DexKo Global Acquires Safim S.p.A.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 03:01am EDT

NOVI, Mich., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DexKo Global Inc.("DexKo"), a global leader in highly engineered trailer running gear, chassis assemblies and related components, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Safim S.p.A. ("Safim").  Founded in 1977, Safim is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered hydraulic braking system components used in a range of off-highway equipment applications.  Based in Modena, Italy, Safim manufactures products primarily in its facilities in Modena and Pune, India and serves customers worldwide across multiple end-markets.

DexKo Global Inc.

"We are extremely excited to continue to grow our business through the acquisition of Safim," stated Fred Bentley, Chief Executive Officer of DexKo.  "Safim is an innovative leader in its product categories with a legacy built on providing exceptional products to customers."  Bentley added, "This acquisition further extends DexKo's reach into new products and end-markets and provides additional avenues for organic and inorganic growth.  We look forward to uniting the strengths of the Safim team with those of DexKo and AL-KO Vehicle Technology ("AL-KO") to continue to grow the combined business." 

Harald Hiller, President and CEO AL-KO, said "Safim's position as a leading manufacturer of highly engineered products for diverse end-markets fits well with DexKo and AL-KO's strategy.  Safim has grown significantly over the past few years based on its engineering capabilities and customer focus.  We are pleased to welcome the Safim team to DexKo and to help them build upon the company's strong foundation."

"I am pleased to see Safim joining a successful organization with a significant heritage and a solid global footprint as the natural next step in its long-term journey," commented Eronne Mamei, founder and Chairman of Safim. "I believe the transaction will bring many opportunities for Safim and its employees, and I look forward to further developing the company together with DexKo," added Pietro Santoro, Chief Executive Officer of Safim.

DexKo Global is a portfolio company of KPS Capital Partners, LP ("KPS").  KPS is the manager of the KPS Special Situations Funds, a family of investment funds with approximately $5.1 billion of assets under management (as of June 30, 2019).

KPS Capital Partners, LP

KPS, through its affiliated management entities, is the manager of the KPS Special Situations Funds, a family of investment funds with approximately $5.1 billion of assets under management (as of June 30, 2019).  For over two decades, the Partners of KPS have worked exclusively to realize significant capital appreciation by making controlling equity investments in manufacturing and industrial companies across a diverse array of industries, including basic materials, branded consumer, healthcare and luxury products, automotive parts, capital equipment and general manufacturing.  KPS creates value for its investors by working constructively with talented management teams to make businesses better, and generates investment returns by structurally improving the strategic position, competitiveness and profitability of its portfolio companies, rather than primarily relying on financial leverage.  The KPS Funds' portfolio companies have aggregate annual revenues of approximately $6.7 billion, operate 106 manufacturing facilities in 28 countries, and have approximately 24,000 employees, directly and through joint ventures worldwide.  The KPS investment strategy and portfolio companies are described in detail at www.kpsfund.com.  

DexKo Global Inc.

DexKo Global Inc. is the world's leading supplier of advanced chassis technology, chassis assemblies and related components with more than 130 years of experience in trailer and caravan components.  DexKo Global was founded at the end of 2015 through the combination of Dexter and AL-KO Vehicle Technology.  With its headquarters in Novi, Michigan, the company employs more than 5,000 associates with 44 production facilities and 23 distribution centers.  DexKo Global Inc. has a turnover of more than US$ 1.5 billion.

ALOIS KOBER GMBH

Founded in 1931, AL-KO Vehicle Technology is now a global technology company with sites in Europe, South America, Asia and Australia.  A supplier of high quality chassis components for trailers, leisure vehicles and light commercial vehicles, AL-KO is synonymous with ergonomic and functional excellence, superb comfort as well as innovations to enhance road safety.  The company specialises in sophisticated innovation processes and has received many awards for this. ALOIS KOBER GMBH is a wholly owned subsidiary of DexKo Global Inc., a portfolio company of KPS Capital Partners, LP.

SAFIM S.P.A.

Safim is a leading manufacturer of products and solutions that enable the safe and efficient functioning of hydraulic systems on-board agricultural, construction and material handling vehicles. The Group produces valves and master cylinders focusing on hydraulic braking applications and other complementary components for hydraulic functionalities. Safim develops highly advanced mission-critical solutions combining robust engineering know-how with the highest degree of customization and the best functional performance on the market for demanding OEM customers. The company is based in Modena (Italy), one of the leading districts globally for mechanical engineering, with subsidiaries in Germany, France, the USA and India.

Please send inquiries to:


2900 Industrial Parkway East

Stacey K Miller, Brand & Communications Manager

Elkhart, Indiana 46515

smiller@dexteraxle.com

Phone: 574.295.7888

Phone: 574.296.7228

Fax: 574.296.7368

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dexko-global-acquires-safim-spa-300922640.html

SOURCE DexKo Global Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:00aWINDELN.DE SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:00aInspirata to Showcase Digital Pathology Capabilities Focussed on Needs of Technical Laboratory Teams at the Institute of Biomedical Science Congress, Birmingham, UK.
GL
03:57aENI : announced as Global Compact LEAD
PU
03:57aBRAIT : Shareholder update – Market Announcement
PU
03:55aPERFECT WORLD'S 'RE : Evolve' Nominated for ROOKIE PRIZE TGS2019
AQ
03:55aWorld's Largest Electronics Marketplace Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) & electronicAsia Open in October
BU
03:54aEDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS : Form 8.3 - Eddie Stobart Logistics plc
AQ
03:53aALM. BRAND A/S : – Weekly report on share buybacks
AQ
03:52aBEIJING URBAN CONSTRUCTION DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT GR : UCD Puts Up a Good Show in BUCG's Badminton Matches 2019-09-23
PU
03:47aSAP : Personalizing Workplace Learning with SAP and EMOTIV
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group