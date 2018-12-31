DexYP :® Announces Amended and Restated Credit Facility

DexYP®, a Delaware corporation (“Dex”) and leading provider of cloud-based business software for small business, today announced that it entered into a senior secured credit facility (the “Facility”), comprised of an $825,000,000 five-year senior secured term loan facility.

The proceeds of the Facility will be used to repay in full the indebtedness outstanding under Dex Media Holding Inc.’s (“Holding”) (also known as DexYP) existing senior secured credit facility, dated as of July 29, 2016, among Holdings, as borrower, the lenders from time to time party thereto and Wilmington Trust, National Association, as administrative agent, and pay associated fees and expenses, and for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, financing share buybacks (whether via tender offer or open market repurchase programs), dividends and/or acquisitions. The Facility was borrowed by Dex, is guaranteed by Holdings and certain of Dex’s future subsidiaries and is secured by substantially all tangible and intangible assets of Dex and certain of Dex’s subsidiaries.

“We are pleased to announce that we have secured this new $825 million term loan,” said Joe Walsh, CEO and president of DexYP. “This new, lower cost funding demonstrates that key lenders continue to have confidence in our ability to deliver strong financial result; and it provides us the flexibility to pursue strategic alternatives.”

About DexYP

DexYP® builds and owns Thryv®, the simple, easy-to-use software that helps small business owners with the daily demands of running a business; and allows them to take control and be more successful. Thryv provides modernized business functions allowing them to manage their time, communicate with clients, and get paid. These include building a digital customer list, communicating with customers via email and text, updating business listings across the internet, accepting appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, processing payments, and issuing invoices and coupons.

DexYP delivers business services to more than 500,000 small businesses across America that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

DexYP also provides consumer services through our market-leading search, display and social products—and connects local businesses to the over 50 million monthly visitors of DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and yellowpages.com search portals; and local print directories The Real Yellow Pages®. For more information about the company, visit dexyp.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Some statements included in this release constitute forward-looking statements. Statements that include the words “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “forecast”, “estimate”, “expect”, “preliminary”, “intend”, “plan”, “project”, “outlook” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations with respect to our financial performance and future events with respect to our business and industry in general. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe that these factors include, but are not limited to, the risks related to the following: the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity to fund operations; the Company’s future operating and financial performance; limitations on our operating and strategic flexibility and the ability to operate our business, finance our capital needs or expand business strategies under the terms of our credit facilities; our ability to retain existing business and obtain and retain new business; general economic or business conditions affecting the markets we serve; declining use of print yellow page directories by consumers; our ability to collect trade receivables from clients to whom we extend credit; credit risk associated with our reliance on small and medium sized businesses as clients; our ability to attract and retain key managers; increased competition in our markets; our ability to obtain future financing due to changes in the lending markets or our financial position; our ability to maintain agreements with major Internet search and local media companies; reduced advertising spending and increased contract cancellations by our clients, which causes reduced revenue; and, our ability to anticipate or respond effectively to changes in technology and consumer preferences; and our ability to successfully integrate the YP business with the Company’s business. With respect to the acquisition, important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements and projections included herein, including, but not limited to: the risk that anticipated cost savings, growth opportunities and other financial and operating benefits as a result of the transaction may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected, the risk that benefits from the transaction may be significantly offset by costs incurred in integrating the companies, including, coordinating geographically separate organizations, integrating business cultures, which could prove to be incompatible, difficulties and costs of integrating information technology systems; and the potential difficulty in retaining key officers and personnel. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.

If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

