Dexia: Invitation to attend the Ordinary General Meeting and an Extraordinary General Meeting of Dexia SA

Regulated information - Brussels, 12 April 2019 - 8 am

Invitation to attend the Ordinary General Meeting and an Extraordinary General Meeting of Dexia SA

The Ordinary General Meeting and an Extraordinary General Meeting of Dexia SA will be held on Wednesday 15 May 2019 at 2:30 pm at the registered office of Dexia at Place du Champ de Mars 5, 1050 Brussels. Reception will be open from 2:00 pm, and shareholders may register between 2:00 and 2:15 pm.

The invitation to attend the General Meetings containing the agenda and the proposed resolutions has been published today in the official journals and in the Belgian and Luxembourg press.

All appropriate documents are available on the company's internet site at: http://www.dexia.com/EN/shareholder_investor/general_meeting/AG2019/Pages/default.aspx, and include:

the invitation brochure,

the annual report 2019,

the attendance, correspondence voting and proxy forms.

Any question relating to the meetings may be sent to the company at the following email address shareholder@dexia.com

For more information: www.dexia.com

Press contacts

Press department - Brussels

+32 2 213 57 39

Press department - Paris

+33 1 58 58 58 49 Investor contacts

Investor Relations - Brussels

+32 2 213 57 66

Investor Relations - Paris

+33 1 58 58 58 53

