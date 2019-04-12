Log in
Dexia: Invitation to attend the Ordinary General Meeting and an Extraordinary General Meeting of Dexia SA

04/12/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Regulated information - Brussels, 12 April 2019 - 8 am

Invitation to attend the Ordinary General Meeting and an Extraordinary General Meeting of Dexia SA

The Ordinary General Meeting and an Extraordinary General Meeting of Dexia SA will be held on Wednesday 15 May 2019 at 2:30 pm at the registered office of Dexia at Place du Champ de Mars 5, 1050 Brussels. Reception will be open from 2:00 pm, and shareholders may register between 2:00 and 2:15 pm.

The invitation to attend the General Meetings containing the agenda and the proposed resolutions has been published today in the official journals and in the Belgian and Luxembourg press.

All appropriate documents are available on the company's internet site at: http://www.dexia.com/EN/shareholder_investor/general_meeting/AG2019/Pages/default.aspx, and include:

  • the invitation brochure,
  • the annual report 2019,
  • the attendance, correspondence voting and proxy forms.

Any question relating to the meetings may be sent to the company at the following email address shareholder@dexia.com

For more information: www.dexia.com

Press contacts
Press department - Brussels
+32 2 213 57 39
Press department - Paris
+33 1 58 58 58 49 		Investor contacts
Investor Relations - Brussels
+32 2 213 57 66
Investor Relations - Paris
+33 1 58 58 58 53


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Dexia via Globenewswire
