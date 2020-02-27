Log in
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 31 December 2019 distribution payment

02/27/2020 | 06:40pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Dividend
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 31 December 2019 distribution payment

28-Feb-2020 / 00:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

28 February 2020

31 December 2019 distribution payment

Dexus advises that the distribution for the six months to 31 December 2019 will be paid to Dexus Security holders today.

Dexus provides a copy of the letter being sent to Security holders today, which is included with the distribution payment advices.

Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited

For further information please contact:

Investors
Jessica Johns
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+61 2 9017 1368
+61 427 706 994
jessica.johns@dexus.com		 Media
Louise Murray
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
+61 2 9017 1446
+61 403 260 754
louise.murray@dexus.com
 

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $33.8 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success, and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $16.8 billion of office and industrial properties. We manage a further $17.0 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $11.2 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.8 million square metres of office workspace across 55 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by 27,000 investors from 20 countries. With more than 35 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

Download the Dexus IR app
Download the Dexus IR app to your preferred mobile device to gain instant access to the latest stock price, ASX Announcements, presentations, reports, webcasts and more.

Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS) Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

28-Feb-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dexus Finance Pty Limited
264 George Street
2193 Sydney
Australia
Phone: +61 2 9017 1100
Fax: +61 2 9017 1101
E-mail: ir@dexus.com
Internet: www.dexus.com
ISIN: XS1961891220
WKN: A2RZHG
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 985777

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

985777  28-Feb-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=985777&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
