Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3Y

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 02:35am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Corporate Action
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3Y

09-Aug-2019 / 08:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

9 August 2019

Appendix 3Y

Dexus today provides the Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice for Darren Steinberg.

Please see a copy of the ASX release at www.dexus.com/investor-centre

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
Rowena Causley
+61 2 9017 1390
+61 416 122 383
rowena.causley@dexus.com		 Media Relations
Louise Murray
+61 2 9017 1446
+61 403 260 754
louise.murray@dexus.com
   
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $28.9 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success, and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $13.9 billion of office and industrial properties. We manage a further $15.0 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $5.0 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.7 million square metres of office workspace across 53 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by 27,000 investors from 19 countries. With more than 30 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

Download the Dexus IR app
Download the Dexus IR app to your preferred mobile device to gain instant access to the latest stock price, ASX Announcements, presentations, reports, webcasts and more.

09-Aug-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dexus Finance Pty Limited
264 George Street
2193 Sydney
Australia
Phone: +61 2 9017 1100
Fax: +61 2 9017 1101
E-mail: ir@dexus.com
Internet: www.dexus.com
ISIN: XS1961891220
WKN: A2RZHG
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 854929

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

854929  09-Aug-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=854929&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:07aOil edges up on expectations of more OPEC output cuts, but trade worries linger
RE
03:06aCIECH : Soda Romania is forced to start preparations for stopping production from 18 September 2019
PU
03:06aASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Publication of Offer Document ●
PU
03:06aPENNANT INTERNATIONAL : 09/08/19 - Trading Update
PU
03:06aCIECH : Beginning of preparations in the event of the need to suspend production by a subsidiary of the Issuer
PU
03:05aSPEARMINT RESOURCES : Encounters Positive Gold and Copper Indicators on its Golden Triangle Gold Prospects in BC
EQ
03:05aSCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC : confirms figures for the first half year 2019
EQ
03:05aSpearmint Resources Inc. Encounters Positive Gold and Copper Indicators on its Golden Triangle Gold Prospects in BC
NE
03:04aBeyond Meat shelves plans for Japan push, Mitsui says
RE
03:01aKENNEDY WILSON : 2Q Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
2NOVO NORDISK AS : Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 12% in Danish kroner and by 6% at constant exch..
3WPP GROUP : WPP 2Q Like-for-Like Net Sales Fell Less Than Expected
4E.ON SE : Britain remains headache for Innogy as customers keep leaving
5TESLA INC. : TESLA : owner lawsuit claims software update fraudulently cut battery capacity

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group