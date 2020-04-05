Log in
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice

04/05/2020 | 08:50pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Corporate Action
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice

06-Apr-2020 / 02:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

6 April 2020

Appendix 3Y

Dexus provides the Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice for Penny Bingham-Hall.

The full announcement is available at https://www.dexus.com/investor-centre

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
Jessica Johns
+61 2 9017 1368
+61 427 706 994
jessica.johns@dexus.com		 Media Relations
Louise Murray
+61 2 9017 1446
+61 403 260 754
louise.murray@dexus.com
   
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $33.8 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia and directly own $16.8 billion of properties, with a further $17.0 billion of properties managed on behalf of third-party clients. The group's $11.2 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.8 million square metres of office workspace across 55 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by 27,000 investors from 20 countries. With 35 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. At 31 December 2019, Dexus's gearing (look-through) was 25.5% which is below the 30-40% target range with a debt duration of 7.4 years, $1.3 billion of cash and committed undrawn bank facilities available and minimal debt financing requirements with circa $400m of debt maturing in late FY21. www.dexus.com

Download the Dexus IR app
Download the Dexus IR app to your preferred mobile device to gain instant access to the latest stock price, ASX Announcements, presentations, reports, webcasts and more.

Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS) Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

06-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dexus Finance Pty Limited
264 George Street
2193 Sydney
Australia
Phone: +61 2 9017 1100
Fax: +61 2 9017 1101
E-mail: ir@dexus.com
Internet: www.dexus.com
ISIN: XS1961891220
WKN: A2RZHG
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 1015751

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1015751  06-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

© EQS 2020
