Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3Y - Notice of Change of Director's Interest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 01:55am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3Y - Notice of Change of Director's Interest

25-Aug-2020 / 07:51 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

25 August 2020

Appendix 3Y - Notice of Change of Director's Interest

Dexus provides the Appendix 3Y - Notice of Change of Director's Interest for Darren Steinberg.

This notice is available at https://www.dexus.com/investor-centre/results-and-reporting/asx-announcements

Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited.

For further information please contact:

Investors
Jessica Johns
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+61 2 9017 1368
+61 427 706 994
jessica.johns@dexus.com		 Media
Louise Murray
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
+61 2 9017 1446
+61 403 260 754
louise.murray@dexus.com
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.0 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia and directly own $16.5 billion of properties, with a further $15.5 billion of properties managed on behalf of third-party clients. The group's $10.6 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.8 million square metres of office workspace across 51 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by 29,000 investors from 21 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS) Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

25-Aug-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dexus Finance Pty Limited
264 George Street
2193 Sydney
Australia
Phone: +61 2 9017 1100
Fax: +61 2 9017 1101
E-mail: ir@dexus.com
Internet: www.dexus.com
ISIN: XS1961891220
WKN: A2RZHG
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 1122641

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1122641  25-Aug-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1122641&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:13aAsian stocks boosted by fresh U.S.-China trade hopes
RE
02:11aSensex, Nifty flat as Reliance losses offset virus treatment hopes
RE
02:11aEXPRES2ION BIOTECH : Notice to Extra General Meeting in ExpreSion Biotech Holding AB (publ)
AQ
02:10aSAGA TANKERS ASA : Dividend distribution of nok 0.10 per share resolved
AQ
02:08aCOOP PANK : The rating agency Moody's assigned Coop Pank investment-grade rating of Baa2
AQ
02:06aREALNETWORKS : Announces Support for Acquisition of Rhapsody International, Inc. by MelodyVR Group PLC
PR
02:06aTOCVAN VENTURES : Announces Initial Results from Structural Analysis; Major Structures or "Plumbing" for Gold Silver-Mineral-Rich Fluids Identified, at the Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico
AQ
02:04aSILTRONIC : Credit Suisse raises its recommendation to Buy
MD
02:02aSeadrill warns debt talks could leave shareholders with nothing
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump administration over U.S. ban, calls it an election ploy
2CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED : Kirin, China Mengniu give up on sale deal for Australia's Lion-Dairy
3S&P, Nasdaq close at new highs as Wall Street rides bull momentum
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Asian stocks approach two-year high on fresh U.S.-China trade hopes
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group