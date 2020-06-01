Log in
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: FY20 distribution guidance update

06/01/2020 | 06:30am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Forecast/Dividend
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: FY20 distribution guidance update

01-Jun-2020 / 12:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

1 June 2020

FY20 distribution guidance update

Dexus provides the following update in relation to its FY20 distribution guidance.

On 26 March 2020, in consideration of the evolving COVID-19 situation and uncertainty at the time, the Board of Directors of Dexus Funds Management Limited withdrew Dexus's FY20 full year guidance for distribution per security growth and the detailed assumptions associated with this guidance.

As a result of the passage of time and further clarity regarding rental collections and cashflow, Dexus now provides FY20 full year guidance for distribution per security.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Dexus expects an FY20 full year distribution per security amount that is consistent with FY19. The FY19 full year distribution per security amount was 50.2 cents.

Dexus maintains a strong balance sheet with 25.4% gearing and $1.7 billion of cash and committed undrawn bank facilities available at 30 April 2020.

Authorised by the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited.

For further information please contact:

Investors
Jessica Johns
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+61 2 9017 1368
+61 427 706 994
jessica.johns@dexus.com		 Media
Louise Murray
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
+61 2 9017 1446
+61 403 260 754
louise.murray@dexus.com
 

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $33.8 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia and directly own $16.8 billion of properties, with a further $17.0 billion of properties managed on behalf of third-party clients. The group's $11.2 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.8 million square metres of office workspace across 55 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by 27,000 investors from 20 countries. With 35 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS) Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

01-Jun-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dexus Finance Pty Limited
264 George Street
2193 Sydney
Australia
Phone: +61 2 9017 1100
Fax: +61 2 9017 1101
E-mail: ir@dexus.com
Internet: www.dexus.com
ISIN: XS1961891220
WKN: A2RZHG
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 1059845

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1059845  01-Jun-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1059845&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
