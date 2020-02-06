DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: HY20 Results



07-Feb-2020 / 00:27 CET/CEST

6 February 2020 HY20 Results Dexus today provides its HY20 Results to the Australian Securities Exchange. The announcements released are detailed below and are available at www.dexus.com/financialresults HY20 Appendix 4D and Financial Statements

HY20 Distribution details

HY20 Results release

HY20 Results presentation

HY20 Property synopsis Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited For further information please contact: Investors

Rowena Causley

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+61 2 9017 1390

+61 416 122 383

rowena.causley@dexus.com Media

Louise Murray

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

+61 2 9017 1446

+61 403 260 754

louise.murray@dexus.com Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About Dexus Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $33.8 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $16.8 billion of office and industrial properties. We manage a further $17.0 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $11.2 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.8 million square metres of office workspace across 55 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by 27,000 investors from 20 countries. With more than 35 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com Download the Dexus IR app

