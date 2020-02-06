Log in
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: HY20 Results

02/06/2020 | 06:30pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: HY20 Results

07-Feb-2020 / 00:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

6 February 2020

HY20 Results

Dexus today provides its HY20 Results to the Australian Securities Exchange.

The announcements released are detailed below and are available at www.dexus.com/financialresults

HY20 Appendix 4D and Financial Statements
HY20 Distribution details
HY20 Results release
HY20 Results presentation
HY20 Property synopsis

Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited

For further information please contact:

Investors
Rowena Causley
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+61 2 9017 1390
+61 416 122 383
rowena.causley@dexus.com		 Media
Louise Murray
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
+61 2 9017 1446
+61 403 260 754
louise.murray@dexus.com
   
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $33.8 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $16.8 billion of office and industrial properties. We manage a further $17.0 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $11.2 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.8 million square metres of office workspace across 55 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by 27,000 investors from 20 countries. With more than 35 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

Download the Dexus IR app
Download the Dexus IR app to your preferred mobile device to gain instant access to the latest stock price, ASX Announcements, presentations, reports, webcasts and more.

07-Feb-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dexus Finance Pty Limited
264 George Street
2193 Sydney
Australia
Phone: +61 2 9017 1100
Fax: +61 2 9017 1101
E-mail: ir@dexus.com
Internet: www.dexus.com
ISIN: XS1961891220
WKN: A2RZHG
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 970257

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

970257  07-Feb-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=970257&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
