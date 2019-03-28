DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Real Estate

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Media reports regarding 80 Collins Street Melbourne



28-March-2019 / 06:42 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



28 March 2019 Media reports regarding 80 Collins Street, Melbourne Dexus notes media reports this morning, in relation to 80 Collins Street, Melbourne. While Dexus does not usually comment on media reports, given the nature of the articles it confirms that it is in the early stages of exclusive due diligence to acquire 80 Collins Street, Melbourne alongside capital partners. Dexus regularly undertakes due diligence on a range of opportunities and will update the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) should this acquisition or any other opportunity proceed[1].



[1] Any acquisition is subject to formal documentation and there can be no guarantee that any acquisitions under due diligence will proceed. For further information please contact: Investor Relations

Rowena Causley

+61 2 9017 1390

+61 416 122 383

rowena.causley@dexus.com Media Relations

Louise Murray

+61 2 9017 1446

+61 403 260 754

louise.murray@dexus.com Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



