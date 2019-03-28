Log in
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Media reports regarding 80 Collins Street Melbourne

03/28/2019 | 01:45am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Real Estate
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Media reports regarding 80 Collins Street Melbourne

28-March-2019 / 06:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

28 March 2019

Media reports regarding 80 Collins Street, Melbourne

Dexus notes media reports this morning, in relation to 80 Collins Street, Melbourne.

While Dexus does not usually comment on media reports, given the nature of the articles it confirms that it is in the early stages of exclusive due diligence to acquire 80 Collins Street, Melbourne alongside capital partners.

Dexus regularly undertakes due diligence on a range of opportunities and will update the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) should this acquisition or any other opportunity proceed[1].

[1] Any acquisition is subject to formal documentation and there can be no guarantee that any acquisitions under due diligence will proceed.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
Rowena Causley
+61 2 9017 1390
+61 416 122 383
rowena.causley@dexus.com		 Media Relations
Louise Murray
+61 2 9017 1446
+61 403 260 754
louise.murray@dexus.com
 

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $28.9 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success, and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $13.9 billion of office and industrial properties. We manage a further $15.0 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $5.2 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.7 million square metres of office workspace across 53 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by 27,000 investors from 19 countries. With more than 30 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

Download the Dexus IR app
Download the Dexus IR app to your preferred mobile device to gain instant access to the latest stock price, ASX Announcements, presentations, reports, webcasts and more.

28-March-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dexus Finance Pty Limited
264 George Street
2193 Sydney
Australia
Phone: +61 2 9017 1100
Fax: +61 2 9017 1101
E-mail: ir@dexus.com
Internet: www.dexus.com
ISIN: XS1961891220
WKN: A2RZHG
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 792791

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

792791  28-March-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=792791&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
