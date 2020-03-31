Dexus Finance Pty Limited: On market buy back and cancellation of securities

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares

Dexus (ASX: DXS) ASX release 1 April 2020 On-market buy-back and cancellation of securities Dexus Funds Management Limited as Responsible Entity of Dexus (DXS) advises that since the previous notification of the cancellation of securities on 7 January 2020, a further 5,199,296 securities have been cancelled. Following the cancellation, there are 1,091,202,163 DXS securities on issue. Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited



