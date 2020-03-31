Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: On market buy back and cancellation of securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 11:55pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: On market buy back and cancellation of securities

01-Apr-2020 / 05:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

1 April 2020

On-market buy-back and cancellation of securities

Dexus Funds Management Limited as Responsible Entity of Dexus (DXS) advises that since the previous notification of the cancellation of securities on 7 January 2020, a further 5,199,296 securities have been cancelled.

Following the cancellation, there are 1,091,202,163 DXS securities on issue.

Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited

For further information please contact:

Investors
Jessica Johns
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+61 2 9017 1368
+61 427 706 994
jessica.johns@dexus.com		 Media
Louise Murray
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
+61 2 9017 1446
+61 403 260 754
louise.murray@dexus.com
 

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $33.8 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia and directly own $16.8 billion of properties, with a further $17.0 billion of properties managed on behalf of third-party clients. The group's $11.2 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.8 million square metres of office workspace across 55 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by 27,000 investors from 20 countries. With 35 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. At December 2019, Dexus's gearing (look-through) was 25.5% which is below the 30-40% target range with a debt duration of 7.4 years, $1.3 billion of cash and committed undrawn bank facilities available and minimal debt financing requirements with circa $400m of debt maturing in late FY21. www.dexus.com

Download the Dexus IR app
Download the Dexus IR app to your preferred mobile device to gain instant access to the latest stock price, ASX Announcements, presentations, reports, webcasts and more.

Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS) Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

01-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dexus Finance Pty Limited
264 George Street
2193 Sydney
Australia
Phone: +61 2 9017 1100
Fax: +61 2 9017 1101
E-mail: ir@dexus.com
Internet: www.dexus.com
ISIN: XS1961891220
WKN: A2RZHG
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 1012337

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1012337  01-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1012337&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:51aMCH : Annual General Meeting of MCH Group Ltd.
PU
12:51aNEVADA COPPER : Files 2019 audited annual financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis
AQ
12:51aDean Foods Reaches Agreement in Principle With Industrial Realty Group, LLC for the Sale of Dean Foods' Meadow Gold Hawaii Business
BU
12:43aJINHUI SHIPPING AND TRANSPORTATION : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders
AQ
12:43aA&W REVENUE ROYALTIES INCOME FUND : Announces Temporary Suspension of Monthly Distributions Due to the Impact of COVID-19
AQ
12:42aKKR : Appoints Hidekazu Harada as Managing Director in Japan
BU
12:41aMITSUI CHEMICALS : Message from New President & CEO of Mitsui Chemicals, HASHIMOTO Osamu, to All Employees (Summary)
PU
12:20aHello Pal Announces Record Results in March 2020
NE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:15aUMWA mourns BCTGM President David Durkee
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALUMINIUM : U.S. launches probes into imports of aluminium sheet from 18 countries
2INV METALS INC. : INV METALS : ANNOUNCES UPDATED POSITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE LOMA LARGA GOLD-COPPER-SIL..
3ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED : ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES : Update on Acquisition of Economic Interest in the ..
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Statement on 2019 fourth interim dividend and 2020 ordinary share dividends
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. backs minimum flights on airline routes in assistance review
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group