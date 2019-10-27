DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Real Estate

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Response to Grocon media release



28-Oct-2019 / 00:46 CET/CEST

Dexus (ASX: DXS) ASX release 28 October 2019 Response to Grocon media release Dexus provides the following response in relation to a Grocon media release issued on Friday 25 October 2019, relating to the appointment of a Voluntary Administrator for two Grocon Group subsidiaries: - Grocon Constructors (Qld) Pty Ltd - Grocon Constructors (Vic) Pty Ltd. Statements within the Grocon media release are factually incorrect and Dexus provides the following information for clarification. - Grocon has had debts outstanding to Dexus and a funds management partner for more than three years relating to a lease of premises at 480 Queen Street, Brisbane. - Grocon entered into several binding agreements to repay the debt owed and had not complied with these, despite repeated requests to do so and Dexus granting extensions to the scheduled payment dates. - Dexus issued statutory demands on Grocon seeking to have the debt paid and Grocon challenged these in court alleging abuse of process. It should be noted that Dexus did not commence proceedings against Grocon. - Dexus is following, and intends to continue to follow, the court's direction (next hearing is scheduled before the Federal Court of Appeal on 22 November 2019). Dexus expects judgment to be handed down soon after the hearing. The outcome of this process has no negative impact on Dexus's market guidance1 for the 12 months ending 30 June 2020 to deliver distribution per security growth of circa 5%.



1. As referred to in Dexus's September 2019 quarter update released to the Australian Securities Exchange on 23 October 2019. For further information please contact: Investor Relations Rowena Causley +61 2 9017 1390 +61 416 122 383 rowena.causley@dexus.com Media Relations Louise Murray +61 2 9017 1446 +61 403 260 754 louise.murray@dexus.com Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



