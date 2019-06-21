Log in
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Settlement of 11 Talavera Road Macquarie Park

06/21/2019 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Disposal
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Settlement of 11 Talavera Road Macquarie Park

21-Jun-2019 / 10:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

21 June 2019

Settlement of 11 Talavera Road, Macquarie Park

Dexus today announced that it has settled on the sale of its 100% interest in 11 Talavera Road, Macquarie Park.

The sale proceeds will initially be used to repay debt and will progressively fund projects in Dexus's pipeline of development opportunities.

Details relating to the transaction were previously announced to the Australian Securities Exchange on 25 February 2019.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
David Yates
+61 2 9017 1424
+61 418 861 047
david.yates@dexus.com		 Media Relations
Louise Murray
+61 2 9017 1446
+61 403 260 754
louise.murray@dexus.com
   
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $28.9 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success, and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $13.9 billion of office and industrial properties. We manage a further $15.0 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $5.0 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.7 million square metres of office workspace across 53 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by 27,000 investors from 19 countries. With more than 30 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

Download the Dexus IR app
Download the Dexus IR app to your preferred mobile device to gain instant access to the latest stock price, ASX Announcements, presentations, reports, webcasts and more.

21-Jun-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dexus Finance Pty Limited
264 George Street
2193 Sydney
Australia
Phone: +61 2 9017 1100
Fax: +61 2 9017 1101
E-mail: ir@dexus.com
Internet: www.dexus.com
ISIN: XS1961891220
WKN: A2RZHG
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 828509

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

828509  21-Jun-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=828509&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
About