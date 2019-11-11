Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Settlement of first tranche of 201 Elizabeth Street Sydney

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 06:10pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Real Estate
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Settlement of first tranche of 201 Elizabeth Street Sydney

12-Nov-2019 / 00:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

12 November 2019

Settlement of first tranche of 201 Elizabeth Street Sydney

Dexus announces that it has settled on the sale of its initial 25% interest in 201 Elizabeth Street, Sydney.

Details relating to the transaction were previously announced to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
on 9 August 2019.

Dexus has secured circa $34 million (pre-tax) of FY20 trading profits through the sale of this tranche.

As previously announced, Dexus has also entered into a put and call option to sell its remaining 25% interest in late 2020. The sale is expected to contribute a further circa $34 million in pre-tax trading profits in FY21 in the event either option is exercised.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
Rowena Causley
+61 2 9017 1390
+61 416 122 383
rowena.causley@dexus.com		 Media Relations
Louise Murray
+61 2 9017 1446
+61 403 260 754
louise.murray@dexus.com
   
 

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $31.8 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success, and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $15.6 billion of office and industrial properties. We manage a further $16.2 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's circa $8.7 billion development and concept pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.7 million square metres of office workspace across 53 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by 26,000 investors from 19 countries. With 35 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

Download the Dexus IR app
Download the Dexus IR app to your preferred mobile device to gain instant access to the latest stock price, ASX Announcements, presentations, reports, webcasts and more.

12-Nov-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dexus Finance Pty Limited
264 George Street
2193 Sydney
Australia
Phone: +61 2 9017 1100
Fax: +61 2 9017 1101
E-mail: ir@dexus.com
Internet: www.dexus.com
ISIN: XS1961891220
WKN: A2RZHG
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 910161

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

910161  12-Nov-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=910161&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:42pFERRO : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:42pSEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas Joins LA Family Housing to Make Hundreds of Thanksgiving Dinner Kits for Those in Need
PR
06:40pCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Warns of Margin Pressure After Mixed Quarter --Update
DJ
06:38pANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : to Buy Out Craft-Brewing Company
DJ
06:37pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Dropbox, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – DBX
GL
06:36pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Overstock.com, Inc. - OSTK
GL
06:34pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Domo, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – DOMO
GL
06:31pGlobal Baby Monitors Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Angelcare and Dorel Industries (Dorel Juvenile Group) | Technavio
BU
06:31pORGANIGRAM : Provides Corporate Update
BU
06:29pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in The Chemours Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CC
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1YAGEO CORPORATION : YAGEO : to Acquire KEMET for US$27.20 Per Share in Cash
2INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. : INFORMATION SERVICES : ISG Presents 2019 ISG Star of Excellence Award&trade..
3DEXUS FINANCE PTY LIMITED: Settlement of first tranche of 201 Elizabeth Street Sydney
4TIDEWATER INC. : TIDEWATER: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
5Driven to End Hunger, Walser Automotive Group Launches Food Donation Campaign

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group