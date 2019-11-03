Log in
Deyaar Development : begins handover of Midtown's Afnan District

11/03/2019 | 07:03am EST

Deyaar Development PJSC ('Deyaar'), one of Dubai's leading property developers and real estate service providers, has completed work on the Afnan District in its iconic Midtown, an award-winning project. Handover of units will begin imminently.

Afnan District is the first to be completed of the six districts in Midtown's integrated urban community. Located in Dubai Production City near Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Midtown is designed with community living in mind, creating a family-friendly environment complete with a wide range of amenities. The project is conceptualized by OMA the leading international partnership practicing architecture, urbanism, and cultural analysis.

Comprising seven buildings ranging from seven to 16 floors, Afnan District has a total of 659 apartments, including studios, one-, two-, and three-bedrooms, all of which are sold out. Between Afnan and Dania Districts - with Dania set for completion by the end of 2019 - there is more than 30,000 sq ft of retail area with a wide variety of outlets, including anchor Supermarket, nursery, F&Bs and others such as service providers, health and beauty, fashion, and entertainment.

Midtown's retail offering will meet the needs of residents and visitors alike, with ample parking available for all. Deyaar is meticulously selecting retail tenants to ensure the best brands and outlet variety throughout the project.

Saeed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar, said: 'This is a moment of pride for Deyaar. Midtown represents an exciting new residential and retail destination for Dubai, and the handover of Afnan is a major milestone as we welcome residents into their new homes. Work on Dania District is nearing completion as well, which will see two sold-out districts occupied within Midtown by early 2020.'

Deyaar's first master development, Midtown comprises six districts, composed of 26 buildings across a built-up area of almost five million square feet. The development offers over 2,000 units, ranging from studios through to three-bedroom apartments.

Homes in Midtown overlook a green courtyard, offering space that is both personal and secure. There are facilities available to cater to both leisure and practical needs, including a dedicated day care facility, family pool and lap pool, health club, tennis and basketball courts, and more.

Listed on the Dubai Financial Market, Deyaar is one of Dubai's leading developers, with real estate ventures spanning key growth corridors and prime locations within the emirate. Over the years, Deyaar has delivered an extensive portfolio of commercial, residential and hospitality properties, all offering the highest levels of service and quality.

Disclaimer

Deyaar Development PJSC published this content on 03 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2019 12:02:05 UTC
