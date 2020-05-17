Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Deyaar Development : releases Q1 2020 results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/17/2020 | 05:20am EDT

Deyaar Development PJSC ('Deyaar'), one of Dubai's leading property developers and real estate service providers, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2020.

The company reported revenues of AED 98.8 million and net profit of AED 2.6 million for the three months ending 31st March 2020 after recording a precautionary provision for impairment of AED 10 million for some investment properties.

In its meeting on Thursday, 14 May, the company's board approved the financial statement for the first quarter ending 31st March 2020.

Saeed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar, said: 'The beginning of 2020 has brought with it unprecedented pandemic that had its impact around the world, but the UAE government has taken various and strong measures to minimize that impact on the health and safety of the residents as well as the economy. We at Deyaar will remain, committed to the continued growth and development of the UAE, by delivering integrated real estate services as well as quality residential and hospitality real estate that meets the ever-changing needs of our country.'

Last February, Deyaar announced the completion and handover of Dania district, the second phase of its mage project, Midtown with six buildings with 570 residential units. The company also announced the launch of the third phase in the project 'Noor District' which will add seven more buildings with 593 units to Midtown.

Listed on the Dubai Financial Market and majority-owned by Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), Deyaar is one of Dubai's leading developers, with real estate ventures spanning key growth corridors and prime locations within the emirate. Over the years, Deyaar has delivered an extensive portfolio of commercial and residential properties, all offering the highest levels of service and quality.

Disclaimer

Deyaar Development PJSC published this content on 17 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2020 09:19:59 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:26aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures (PPD Series M)
PU
05:20aDEYAAR DEVELOPMENT : releases Q1 2020 results
PU
04:14aIndonesian government plans $8.6 billion coronavirus bailout for state firms
RE
03:01aINTERTEK : Receives Medical Device Regulation (MDR) Designation
AQ
03:01aFRASERS PROPERTY : Construction of Riverlight North at Hamilton Reach forges ahead
PU
03:01aFRASERS PROPERTY : Australia appoints Burbank Urban at Burwood Brickworks
PU
01:23aIRAN KHODRO D : stock market booms, but analysts fear a growing bubble
AQ
01:01aChina's Chifeng Jilong restarts gold production at Laos mine after six years
RE
12:16aNordicTrack Treadmill Makes History With Ultra-Marathoner Zach Bitter's New 100-Mile World Record
BU
05/16Italian PM Conte says Fiat Chrysler entitled to seek state-backed loan
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MMG LIMITED : China's Chifeng Jilong restarts gold production at Laos mine after six years
2ATCO LTD. : Energy dispute deepens between Mexico and foreign allies
3J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC. : J.C. Penney Needs Quick Bankruptcy Exit to Avoid 'Disastrous' Result
4NordicTrack Treadmill Makes History With Ultra-Marathoner Zach Bitter's New 100-Mile World Record
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Italian PM Conte says Fiat Chrysler entitled to seek state-backed loan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group