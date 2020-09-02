Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DiaCarta's COVID-19 Test Ranks Top 10 Among All FDA EUA Tests Based on Limit of Detection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 01:25pm EDT

Based on evaluation of all the FDA EUA approved kits before July 27, 2020, DiaCarta’s QuantiVirusTM SARS-CoV-2 Multiplex Test ranks among the top 10 kits in terms of low limit of detection (LoD). DiaCarta is the top 6 company, after Perkin Elmer, Roche, Quest, RTA and BD Biosciences. The QuantiVirusTM SARS-CoV-2 Test, another RT-qPCR-based DiaCarta kit granted with FDA EUA, is top 20 on the list. The evaluation was conducted by MacKay et al. in Nature Biotechnology published on August 20.

Why is low LoD a big deal? According to Arnaout R et al., for every 10-fold increase in LoD, there is a 13% increase in false-negativity. This means tests with higher LoD significantly lower the test sensitivity, although clinical sensitivity and specificity are both over 95% for all 157 tests on the list. Surprisingly, the LoD for these tests spans 5 orders of magnitude from 0.009 to more than 100 copies per mL of sample.

“We are proud to have two viral RNA tests approved by the FDA EUA and CE-marked, both of which are highly sensitive,” Said Dr. Ramanathan Vairavan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations at DiaCarta, Inc. “These tests are critical for COVID-19 infection screening as we reopen the economy.”

In addition, DiaCarta has also developed the QuantiVirusTM Anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG test, which is also filed with FDA and is CE-marked. This sensitive antibody test, once approved by FDA EUA, will add great value identifying potential blood donors for COVID-19 plasma therapy authorized by FDA EUA on August 23, although the risk reduction from the therapy may be relative rather than absolute, according to Dr. Steven Hahn, the FDA commissioner.

To help speed up COVID-19 screening, DiaCarta has validated these tests at our own CLIA lab. With three types of sample collection kits available (nasal, oral, and saliva), DiaCarta offers seamless COVID-19 testing services for healthcare providers, public health departments, businesses, and schools.

About DiaCarta:

DiaCarta is a molecular diagnostics company that has developed innovative technologies to transform patient care. Its novel XNA technology provides ultra-sensitivity for ColoScape™ Colorectal Cancer Test. Powered by SuperbDNA™ technology, the company has developed revolutionary RadTox™ test that personalizes radiation therapy to mitigate adverse events. Based in Richmond, California, the company is ISO certified, GMP-compliant and offers CLIA certified laboratory services.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:39pGEO Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has been Filed Against The Geo Group, Inc.
BU
01:37pCovenant Health and Acadia Healthcare Hold Virtual Groundbreaking for New Inpatient Behavioral Health Hospital in Knoxville
GL
01:37pSan Antonio International Is First Airport in the World to Purchase and Deploy Virus and Bacteria Defeating Xenex LightStrike Robot
BU
01:32pUNITED CONTINENTAL : U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak to furlough 2,000 workers
RE
01:31pCOVID-19 : Global Parking Management Solutions Market 2020-2024 | Growth in Smart Parking Deployment Projects to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
01:31pHEARSAY SYSTEMS : Appoints Mike Boese as CEO; Founder Clara Shih Transitions to Executive Chairperson
BU
01:31pVIACOMCBS : Fall in Love All Over Again With BET's Hit-Dramedy, “Tyler Perry's Sistas,” Wednesday, October 14 Starting at 9 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her
BU
01:30pINTEL : 11th Gen Launch
PU
01:30pAugust Reports on Manufacturing Point to Improvement
PU
01:30pMR COOPER : Xome Launches Inspex, A Virtual Valuations Mobile App for DIY Inspections
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3BAYER AG : BAYER : appeals $20.5 mln Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court
4ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Shares Soar Amid Reports of Highway Operator Spin-Off Deal
5BMW AG : Tesla tests the circuits for German energy market push

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group