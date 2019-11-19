

DiaMonTech: First-time product presentation of the 'D-Base' at the world-wide largest medical technology trade fair COMPAMED/MEDICA 2019

Berlin, 19 November 2019 - The DiaMonTech product 'D-Base', a device for the non-invasive blood glucose measurement, is exhibited for the first time at a trade fair. The partner company seleon GmbH, a leading international medical technology service provider, will present the measuring device at its stand at the COMPAMED/MEDICA 2019 medical technology trade fair. Visitors will have the opportunity to test the device in hall 8b at stand G05 and can thus determine their blood glucose level precisely and completely painlessly within seconds.



"We are pleased to be able to exhibit the 'D-Base' at our stand. It is one of the major innovations at this year's COMPAMED/MEDICA 2019. As a partner of DiaMonTech, we have contributed to the development of this great technology", says Harald Genger, managing director of seleon GmbH. "We perceive this technology as a milestone for millions of diabetics in Germany. Visitors to our stand can familiarise themselves with the new measuring technology."



The 'D-Base' allows non-invasive blood glucose measurement using a laser-based technology and is optimized for use in professional environments (e.g. diabetes centers). The measuring instrument received the CE-certification in March this year. The handling is simple: the user places his finger on a sensor field for a few seconds and the blood glucose level is shown on a display. The blood sugar can thus be measured precisely and painlessly without a drop of blood. The measurement can be made as often as desired without consumables (test strips). The need to prick several times a day is therefore completely omitted.



"The successful use of the 'D-Base' in practice is based on more than 20 years of intensive research and development work. We are working hard to make this technology available to as many diabetes patients as possible as quickly as possible, thereby making their lives easier. For this purpose, we are developing the smaller 'D-Pocket' in the size of a smartphone. We intend to launch this product on the market at the end of next year. It could thus be a constant 'companion' for diabetes patients", says Thorsten Lubinski, Co-founder and CEO of DiaMonTech AG.



About DiaMonTech

DiaMonTech AG is a medical technology company that specializes in the development, design and sale of products for medical diagnostics. The patented photothermal detection technology based on infrared lasers enables the precise measurement of relevant blood parameters. The first application is the non-invasive blood glucose measurement, which enables an accurate and fast measurement without pain.



About seleon

seleon GmbH has been developing and producing complex equipment for customers in the medical technology field since 1998, growing into a leading medical technology service provider. We develop individual solutions in partnership with our customers around the world, quickly leading to success. With our team of experienced physicists, engineers, computer scientists, process engineers and consultants, every one of our projects reaffirms our ambition to find innovative solutions and help our customers succeed in the market.



Press Contact

