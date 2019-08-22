Log in
DiaMonTech GmbH : first product 'DMT Base' receives CE-certification for non-invasive blood glucose monitoring with laser-based technology

08/22/2019 | 04:20am EDT


DGAP-Media / 22.08.2019 / 10:17

DiaMonTech's first product "DMT Base" receives CE-certification for non-invasive blood glucose monitoring with laser-based technology

Berlin, 22 August 2019 - DiaMonTech GmbH, a young medical technology company, has received the CE certification for its first medical product "DMT Base". The device enables non-invasive blood glucose measurement using laser-based technology. The certification confirms that the patented technology meets the high safety and performance standards for medical devices required for market approval. The label is valid for all countries of the European Union.

"The CE label of our non-invasive blood glucose monitoring device is an important milestone for our company. It is backed by more than 20 years of intensive research and development work. Now our goal is to make this technology available to as many diabetes patients and as quickly as possible, thereby making their lives easier," says Thorsten Lubinski, co-founder and CEO of DiaMonTech GmbH.

The "DMT Base" can be used intuitively: the patient places his finger on a sensor field for a few seconds and the blood sugar level is shown on a display. The blood sugar level can thus be measured precisely and painlessly without a drop of blood. The measurement can be carried out as often as desired without consumables (test strips). For the user, the need to prick several times a day is eliminated.

The "DMT Base" is currently optimised for use in professional environments (e.g. diabetes centres). The smaller "DMT Pocket" is currently under development. This device is intended to be about the size of a smartphone and could therefore be a constant companion for diabetes patients.

About DiaMonTech
DiaMonTech GmbH is a medical technology company that specializes in the development, design and marketing of products for medical diagnostics. The patented photothermal diagnostic technology based on infrared lasers enables the precise measurement of relevant blood parameters. The first application is the non-invasive blood glucose measurement, which enables an accurate and fast measurement without pain. The company aims to launch the smartphone-sized "DMT Pocket" at the end of 2020.

More information about DiaMonTech can be found at www.diamontech.de.

Press Contact
Alexander Neblung
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Phone +49 40 60 91 86 70
E-mail diamontech@kirchhoff.de



End of Media Release

Issuer: DiaMonTech GmbH
Key word(s): Research/Technology

22.08.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

860987  22.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=860987&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
