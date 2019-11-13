DGAP-News: DiaMonTech AG / Key word(s): IPO

DiaMonTech announces price range for IPO



13.11.2019 / 09:42

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. DiaMonTech announces price range for IPO DiaMonTech shares to be offered within price range of 32.00 euros to 38.00 euros per share

Medical technology company with method for non-invasive blood glucose measurement expects issue volume of up to 68 million euros, assuming full exercise of the over-allotment option ("greenshoe option")

Offering of up to 1,796,875 shares consisting of 1,562,500 new shares from a capital increase and up to 234,375 shares pursuant to a greenshoe option

Proceeds from the IPO shall be invested in particular in the further product development, the start of serial production as well as marketing and sales

Offer period expected to run from 14 November to 26 November 2019

Subscriptions can be made via the Xetra Tool "Direct Place" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from 14 November to 25 November 2019

The first trading day on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange planned for 29 November 2019 Berlin, 13 November 2019 - Die DiaMonTech AG ("DiaMonTech" or the "Company"), a young medical technology company, has set the price range for its planned Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) at 32.00 euros to 38.00 euros per share.



Thorsten Lubinski, CEO of DiaMonTech: "We operate in one of the most attractive growth markets with currently more than 400 million diabetics worldwide. With our portable "D-Pocket" we can for the first time provide them a precise non-invasive blood glucose measurement and thus make their life much easier. We are planning a market launch at the end of 2020. The proceeds from the IPO will enable us to accelerate our development and thus offer our products more quickly to a large number of diabetics. I am pleased that the subscription period for the new shares begins on 14 November which is World Diabetes Day."



Expected issue volume of up to 68 million euros

The offering comprises a total of up to 1,796,875 shares and consists of two components:



1. Up to 1,562,500 newly issued ordinary shares from a capital increase against contributions in cash



2. Up to 234,375 ordinary shares, which will also be serviced within a potential over-allotment which is covered by a greenshoe option also from new shares



DiaMonTech AG and existing shareholders have agreed to a lock-up period of 12 months.



Assuming that all offered shares are placed and the greenshoe option is fully exercised, the issue volume would be in a range of 57.5 million euros and 68.3 million euros. This implies a total market capitalization (after inflow of the net proceeds) between around 216 million euros and around 255 million euros with a free float of around 26.7 percent.



The Company intends to invest the net proceeds in the planned growth and use the funds in particular for the further development of the "D-Pocket", the start of serial production as well as marketing and sales.



The final offering price will be determined by means of a bookbuilding process and is expected to be set on 26 November 2019. The offer period begins on 14 November 2019 and ends on 25 November 2019 at 12:00 CET for private investors and on 26 November 2019 at 16:30 CET for institutional investors. The first day of trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is planned for 29 November.



Subscription also via Direct Place of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Private investors in Germany can subscribe to the new DiaMonTech shares from 14 November 2019 via the Direct Place system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Investors must submit an order for the shares with the stock exchange location "Frankfurt" via their bank or online broker, provided the bank or online broker is connected to Direct Place.



MainFirst Bank AG is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner.



Securities prospectus

The securities prospectus will be available for download on the Company's website www.diamontech.de/boersengang after approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).



About DiaMonTech

DiaMonTech AG is a medical technology company that specializes in the development, design and sale of products for medical diagnostics. The patented photothermal detection technology based on infrared lasers enables the precise measurement of relevant blood parameters. The first application is the non-invasive blood glucose measurement, which enables an accurate and fast measurement without pain.



More information about DiaMonTech can be found at www.DiaMonTech.de /home.



Press Contact

Alexander Neblung

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Phone +49 40 60 91 86 70

E-Mail DiaMonTech@kirchhoff.de



